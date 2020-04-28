Prodigal Son Really Needs To Be Renewed After Bloody Season 1 Finale Twist

We had two excellent episodes that allowed us to discover two issues that we’d wished to get into from the start of the season: One needed to do with exorcism, and the opposite one needed to do with know-how. These had been the genres that we had been getting into in these weeks. And the opposite factor we didn’t get to the touch was watching Ainsley do her factor as an investigative reporter. We had some enjoyable stuff that we wished to do there.