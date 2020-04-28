Prodigal Son Really Needs To Be Renewed After Bloody Season 1 Finale Twist

Go away a Remark
Spoilers forward for the Season 1 finale of Prodigal Son on Fox, known as “Like Father…”
The primary season of Prodigal Son got here to an finish on a bloody twist when the present revealed that Malcolm was not the kid of Martin Whitly who can be the primary to snap and kill. “Like Father…” noticed none aside from Ainsley kill Nicholas Endicott in nearly probably the most disturbing approach conceivable for a community TV present within the 9 p.m. ET hour. Sadly, the bloody twist got here on the finish of the primary season when Fox has not but introduced a second season. Within the aftermath of Ainsley killing, Prodigal Son undoubtedly must be renewed for Season 2.
Nicholas Endicott really posed a big menace to the Whitly household, so at the least it isn’t like Ainsley simply felt like killing someone and he was the primary particular person she noticed. No, Malcolm was holding Endicott at gunpoint and really practically killed him, solely stopped out of his have to not be like his father. Ainsley had no such qualms; getting maintain of the knife Endicott had been holding on her, she went forward and slit his throat.
Now, if she’d stopped on the throat slitting, it will have been straightforward to make a case for self-defense. After all, Endicott had beforehand been holding her at knifepoint and was a really actual hazard. It is the truth that Ainsley went forward and stabbed him six occasions, spraying herself along with his blood and stunning her brother, that raises the query: is Ainsley the Whitly destined to comply with in Martin’s footsteps? And can Fox give Prodigal Son the prospect to disclose what occurs to Ainsley now that she’s killed?
Ainsley killing Endicott in entrance of Malcolm wasn’t even the one cliffhanger of the episode. Jessica needed to rush Gil to the hospital after certainly one of Endicott’s individuals stabbed him, and Martin was in the midst of a jail riot when he acquired on the telephone with Malcolm and discovered what Ainsley had carried out. Martin was seemingly secure in the meanwhile regardless of being caught normally inhabitants, however how lengthy can he actually final?
The one plot that really felt completed was the Woman within the Field thriller. Malcolm discovered Sophie Sanders however selected to let her go slightly than turning her in. The Season 1 finale left a complete lot of tales with out endings, and Prodigal Son co-creator Chris Fedak weighed in to TV Information on what can be in retailer with Season 2:
There’s all the time enjoyable stress once you’re questioning is your sister harmful, that is a enjoyable stress to play, and it is one thing we have performed with Malcolm, too, is how harmful is he? So, these type of [questions like] ‘How effectively are you aware the individuals closest to you?’ are themes that inhabit the present in addition to the truth that, like, ‘What did the police discover in a while?’ These are all themes that we now have twists and turns for you [ahead].
Prodigal Son spent a lot of Season 1 taking part in with the concept Malcolm may turn into a killer like his father, solely to ship the twist that Ainsley — who all the time claimed that she’d been too younger to actually be impacted by Martin’s murders as a toddler — was the one to snap. Ainsley killing Endicott does not imply that Malcolm undoubtedly will not kill, both. If something, I may see Malcolm watching his little sister kill a person whereas virtually in a trance as extra proof that he has the instincts of a killer inside.
It nonetheless appears doable that Ainsley may get off with out a lot hassle with the authorities, assuming Season 2 occurs. Jessica definitely has the cash to encompass Ainsley with a staff of attorneys, and the kill was arguably self-defense. The appalling a part of it was actually the violence. That was a lot of stabbing Ainsley did. In response to Chris Fedak, there have been plans to discover extra of the non-killer facet of Ainsley, however these and extra needed to be delayed:
We wished to discover Ainsley and her investigative expertise … after which we had two standalone episodes that we actually need to do subsequent season, so these we’re going to preserve underneath wraps so no person is aware of our secrets and techniques.
Like many different tv reveals on the published networks, Prodigal Son was impacted by manufacturing halts. In a flip of luck, nevertheless, Prodigal Son‘s filming schedule for the final a number of episodes of Season 1 had the finale filmed earlier than the 2 episodes meant to air earlier than it. So, “Like Father…” was all the time meant to be the finale, which can clarify why it ended on extra thrilling cliffhangers than the likes of Gray’s Anatomy and One Chicago, which needed to finish on common episodes.
These two lacking episodes had been apparently standalones, so Season 1 labored effectively sufficient by leaping into the finale sooner than meant. In an interview with TVLine, Chris Fedak teased what would have occurred in these two episodes:
We had two excellent episodes that allowed us to discover two issues that we’d wished to get into from the start of the season: One needed to do with exorcism, and the opposite one needed to do with know-how. These had been the genres that we had been getting into in these weeks. And the opposite factor we didn’t get to the touch was watching Ainsley do her factor as an investigative reporter. We had some enjoyable stuff that we wished to do there.
Whereas Season 1 would have clearly been longer with these two episodes and gotten to spend some extra time in numerous genres, the completed product labored to construct the tales to their highest factors but after which shut on some cliffhangers that will undoubtedly frustrate followers within the occasion of a cancellation. Truthfully, simply the wait of a hiatus is likely to be tough after seeing Ainsley slit a person’s throat after which proceed to stab him. A cancellation can be downright tragic.
Hopefully Fox will make an announcement about the way forward for Prodigal Son sooner slightly than later. The community has already handed down some drama renewals, with 9-1-1 getting a Season four and 9-1-1: Lone Star getting a Season 2. May Prodigal Son be subsequent? For some TV choices to move the time whereas ready for information of a second season of Prodigal Son and/or heading into hiatus, you should definitely try our 2020 spring premiere schedule and our 2020 summer season premiere information.
