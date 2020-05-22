‘Prodigal Son’ Renewed for Season 2 at Fox – Variety

“Prodigal Son” is returning to the Fox fold.

The community hare renewed the Michael Sheen and Tom Payne serial killer drama for a second season. Exactly the place “Prodigal Son” will match into Fox’s 2020-2021 slate stays to be seen, because the community already set a fall schedule anchored by acquisitions like “LA’s Best,” returning unscripted collection like “The Masked Singer,” and scripted collection which had been held again from final season like “Subsequent” and “Filthy Wealthy.”

Given the coronavirus manufacturing shutdown, sources say season 2 of “Prodigal Son” will probably seem someday in midseason.

“From the second ‘Prodigal Son’ premiered, followers have been captivated by the astounding performances turned in by Tom Payne and Michael Sheen, as they go head-to-head in considered one of most unusual household relationships on tv,” stated Fox president of leisure Michael Thorn. “Including to those searing dynamics are the equally compelling portrayals from Bellamy Younger, Lou Diamond Phillips, Halston Sage and your entire solid in an excellent premiere season as instructed by Chris Fedak and Sam Sklaver. We’d prefer to thank our pals Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter, and everybody at Warner Bros. Tv for serving to make a collection that left everybody wanting extra, and we’re thrilled to have ‘Prodigal Son’ return for our 2020-21 slate.”

“Prodigal Son” follows Malcolm Brilliant (Payne), a psychologist who has a present for understanding how serial killers suppose, as a result of his father, Dr. Martin Whitly (Sheen) was one of many worst, a infamous serial killer known as “The Surgeon.” Brilliant is one of the best felony psychologist round and homicide is the household enterprise. He makes use of his twisted genius to assist the NYPD clear up crimes for his longtime mentor, NYPD Detective Gil Arroyo (Diamond Phillips), all whereas coping with his manipulative mom, Jessica Whitly (Younger), his seemingly regular sister, Ainsley Whitly (Sage) and a homicidal father nonetheless trying to bond together with his prodigal son.

The collection additionally stars Perrineau, Frank Harts and Keiko Agena.

“Prodigal Son” is produced by Berlanti Productions in affiliation with Warner Bros. Tv and Fox Leisure. Chris Fedak and Sam Sklaver created the present and function government producers, showrunners and writers. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Adam Kane additionally function government producers. Lee Toland Krieger directed and executive-produced the pilot.