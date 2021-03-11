“Produce 101” Series PD And CP Receive Finalized Prison Sentences For Vote Manipulation At Supreme Court

Prison sentences have been confirmed for PD (producing director) Ahn Joon Younger and CP (chief producer) Kim Yong Bum of the “Produce 101” sequence.

Manufacturing crew employees and company representatives have been indicted in December 2019 on fees together with obstruction of enterprise and fraud for manipulating votes in all 4 seasons of the survival program.

Beforehand in Could 2020, Ahn Joon Younger was sentenced to 2 years in jail together with a effective, and Kim Yong Bum was sentenced to 1 yr and eight months in jail. The trial of appeals in November 2020 upheld the unique sentences, they usually filed petitions of enchantment once more, taking the case to the Supreme Court.

At the Supreme Court on March 11, their sentences have been finalized. Ahn Joon Younger is sentenced to 2 years in jail together with a effective of 37 million gained (roughly $32,585), whereas Kim Yong Bum is sentenced to 1 yr and eight months in jail. 5 company representatives additionally maintained their authentic sentences of eight months in jail suspended for 2 years.

Supply (1) (2)