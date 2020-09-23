“Produce X 101” And “Below 19” Contestants Kwon Tae Eun And Choi Yong Hoon To Debut In New Boy Group

Kwon Tae Eun and Choi Yong Hoon will likely be debuting collectively within the seven-member group WOW.

On September 22, their company introduced, “The seven-member boy group WOW will likely be becoming a member of the Okay-pop scene.”

The members of WOW embody “Produce X 101” contestant Kwon Tae Eun, “Below 19” contestant Choi Yong Hoon, fashions Joo Received Dae and Yoon Da Ro, former idol Yoosung, and actors Jeon Se Jin and Lee Pan Do.

Their group identify stands for “WIZARD OF THE WORLD,” and the members plan to seize the hearts of followers like a “wizard.”

WOW will debut close to the tip of October.

Begin watching “Below 19” right here!

Watch Now

Supply (1)