Producer Domenico Procacci Talks Chiller ‘Pantafa,’ Other Projects

Italian producer Domenico Procacci, whose Fandango shingle is growing Elena Ferrante’s “The Mendacity Lifetime of Adults” for Netflix, has a number of new movies within the pipeline, together with chiller “Pantafa” toplining Kasia Smutniak (“Devils”) as a strong-willed mom making an attempt to guard her haunted younger daughter.

“Pantafa,” which takes its cue from an historical Italian legend involving an evil spirit that stifles ladies of their sleep, has simply ended principal pictures. Pic is directed by Emanuele Scaringi, who has lengthy labored with Fandango in numerous guises: as author, inventive producer (“Bangla”), and director of graphic novel adaptation “The Armadillo’s Prophecy,” Scaringi’s characteristic movie debut that went to Venice. He additionally directed TV crime sequence “L’Alligatore” for RAI.

“Fandango has by no means made a horror movie in 30 years [of our existence] as a result of I’m personally neither a giant fan [of this genre] nor an knowledgeable,” Procacci tells Selection. However Scarigni “actually believed on this mission, so I went with it,” he provides, noting “it’s a quite specific kind of horror movie that mixes naturalism with horror,” and will due to this fact floor on the worldwide fest circuit.

Procacci mentioned Smutniak, who performs Marta, an impartial profession ladies and single mother, whose daughter Nina turns into haunted at evening, places in a placing efficiency (see first look image). He additionally praised younger actress Greta Santi, who performs Nina. The lady claims she is visited in her sleep by an previous woman who sits on her chest, and causes her to get up bruised.

Procacci additionally underlined that for “Pantafa” he was capable of recruit Oscar-winning costume designer Gabriella Pescucci (“Penny Dreadful”). He met Pescucci whereas visiting Smutniak on the set of Sky sequence “Domina,” which appears at Historical Rome by way of a feminine prism. In “Domina” Smutniak, who’s Procacci’s companion, performs the lead, Livia Drusilla, spouse of Emperor Augustus.

“Pantafa,” which is written by Tiziana Triana, Vanessa Piccirelli and Scaringi, is produced by Fandango and RAI Cinema. Fandango Gross sales is dealing with worldwide gross sales.

These are different tasks within the Fandango pipeline in numerous phases.

“Il Colibrì” – Taking pictures is anticipated to start out in June on this adaptation of the eponymous novel by Sandro Veronesi, winner of Italy’s Premio Strega 2020, the nation’s prime literary prize. Francesca Archibugi (“A Query of the Coronary heart”) will direct the time-traveling romantic drama by which Pierfrancesco Favino (“The Traitor”) is about because the lead, a tormented character named Marco Carrera; multihyphenate Nanni Moretti will play a psychoanalyst; and Smutniak will play Carrera’s estranged spouse, Marina. Fandango is producing with RAI Cinema.

“Il Muto di Gallura,” a drama about an actual nineteenth century Sardinian bandit, involving fierce household feuding and likewise romance, directed by first-timer Matteo Fresi and shot in Sardinian dialect. In submit.

“La Mia Ombra è Tua,” primarily based on the eponymous novel by Edoardo Nesi a couple of well-known middle-aged author and a school graduate who embark on a street journey that turns into a cross-generational counterpoint. “The ebook is lots of enjoyable and I believe the film can simply as a lot enjoyable, if no more,” says Procacci. He has hooked up Italian A-lister Marco Giallini (“Excellent Strangers”) to play the author character, named Vittorio Vezzosi, and Eugenio Cappuccio (“One Out of Two”) to direct.

“The Mendacity Lifetime of Adults,” Procacci, who served as government producer on the “My Good Pal” sequence, mentioned plans are underway for cameras to roll this 12 months on the beforehand introduced sequence adaptation of the newest novel by globally bestselling Italian writer Elena Ferrante being produced by Fandango and Netflix, which is scheduled for a 2022 supply date and follows their collaboration on skeins “Luna Nera” and “Luna Park.”

Procacci has produced greater than 100 impartial movies since opening Fandango in 1989, together with Pietro Castellitto’s darkish comedy “The Predators,” which gained the screenplay prize in Venice’s 2020 Horizons part and Nanni Moretti’s upcoming “Three Flooring,” anticipated to floor in Cannes.