Producer George Shapiro Remembers the Legend – Variety

Carl Reiner amassed many accolades throughout his eight a long time in showbiz, from 12 Emmys and a Grammy to the Mark Twain Prize to a star on the Hollywood Stroll of Fame.

The multi-hyphenate grasp of comedy, who died June 29 at age 98, additionally claimed one other prestigious tribute — his title on the menu at Los Angeles’ venerable Pink’s Scorching Canine stand on La Brea Avenue. The Reiner Canine is a 9-inch stretch canine topped with mustard and sauerkraut. As destiny would have it, a Reiner Canine proved to be its namesake’s final meal.

“It was his favourite meal — a scorching canine with mustard and sauerkraut and a aspect of baked beans,” stated George Shapiro, producer and supervisor who was a nephew of Reiner’s late spouse, Estelle Reiner (Shapiro’s mom was Estelle’s older sister).

On June 29, Reiner had been in good spirits all day. He frolicked at his Beverly Hills dwelling that night watching “Wheel of Fortune” and “Jeopardy” and different packages with pricey pal and collaborator Mel Brooks. Round 10 p.m., Reiner was strolling out of his TV room with the assist of a housekeeper when he stumbled.

“He didn’t fall too arduous. It was a delicate buckling of the knees,” Shapiro stated. Minutes later, Reiner misplaced consciousness. “He went out inside three minutes,” he stated. “He didn’t endure. All people needs to go that method.”

Most necessary, Shapiro stated, Reiner had made a degree of telling household and shut buddies in current days how a lot they meant to him and the way completely happy he was along with his personal outstanding life. Reiner was immensely happy with his three kids — Rob, Annie and Lucas, all of whom adopted their father into the trade — and the loving prolonged household he in-built 64 years of marriage to Estelle, who died in 2008.

“He was capable of inform Rob just some days in the past how he’d achieved all the pieces he ever wished to by having an incredible household and the nice creativity that he’d been a part of in his profession,” Shapiro stated. “He was a contented man.”

Reiner’s 70-year friendship with Brooks — the fellow comedy legend he met whereas working for Sid Caesar on “Your Present of Exhibits” in the early 1950s — was as sturdy as ever throughout Reiner’s closing yr. The 2 had reminisced in current days about the high-wire act of working for Caesar and NBC in the early days of tv in New York.

“What they did was so wonderful — 90-minute stay reveals, 39 reveals a yr,” says Shapiro, who produced the 2017 HBO documentary “If You’re Not in the Obit, Eat Breakfast,” that includes Reiner, Brooks and different Hollywood nonagenarians.

To the finish, Reiner was additionally engaged with social media, utilizing his Twitter feed to continuously condemn President Donald Trump and opine on social points. He was proud to have made an announcement by donning a “Black Lives Matter” T-shirt together with Brooks and daughter Annie Reiner for a photograph that went viral after Shapiro tweeted it on June 28.

For the previous yr or so, Brooks and different members of the family have a made a degree of spending evenings with Reiner at his Beverly Hills dwelling. That behavior might be arduous to interrupt, Shapiro admitted.

“Mel was there final night time. He’ll stick with it for awhile,” he joked.

The lack of the writer-director-producer and performer behind “The Dick Van Dyke Present” and so many different hits is gigantic for Reiner’s shut family and friends. However in Shapiro’s view, there’s additionally a joyful feeling that the artist whose first memoir-ish novel was titled “Enter Laughing” exited the corporeal world with a full coronary heart and a glad thoughts.

“The unhappy half is you’re feeling sorry for your self that we’re going to overlook him,” Shapiro stated. “The nice half is that he was capable of rejoice his life, and he acquired the likelihood to exit the method he wished to.”

(Pictured: Carl Reiner and George Shapiro)