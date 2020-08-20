Producer Grayson Stroud Pleads Guilty to Fraud

Grayson Stroud, an impartial movie producer and director, pleaded responsible on Monday to defrauding lenders out of $550,000.

Stroud — who was charged beneath his authorized identify, Troy Rustill Stroud — admitted that he moved cash between varied shell corporations so as to dupe lenders into believing that he was engaged in legit enterprise.

Stroud produced or directed a number of movies between 2013 and 2019, together with “The Energy of Love” starring Vivica Fox, “Patterns of Attraction” and “A Vacation Change.” The movies had been produced via his firm, Stroud Leisure.

The monetary crimes weren’t associated to his movie manufacturing work.

Below the plea settlement, Stroud acknowledged that he used the mortgage proceeds to pay for private bills, and paid others to fake to be officers of his dummy companies. Investigators consider the lenders misplaced as a lot as $1 million.

The FBI started its investigation after receiving a grievance from a lender who had sued for breach of a mortgage settlement. Investigators tracked Stroud to the Park La Brea residence complicated in Los Angeles in November 2019, and tried to conduct a search, however discovered that he had not too long ago moved out.

Following the tried search, Stroud allegedly went into hiding, disabling his telephone so he couldn’t be tracked and avoiding utilizing his BMW, in accordance to court docket information.

The investigators had been in a position to get entry to the girlfriend’s work laptop, and located that she had searched such phrases as “black girl mortgage fraud,” “how do I discover out if I’ve a warrant,” “Troy Stroud FBI” and “federal sentencing pointers.” He and his girlfriend additionally had intensive discussions on WhatsApp about how to cowl his tracks, in accordance to court docket information.

The FBI alleged that he continued to have interaction in mortgage fraud even after being alerted that the FBI was searching for him. “If there search sport is as sorry because it appears then I ought to have the ability to do these four loans straightforward,” he wrote in a single message, in accordance to a court docket submitting.

Investigators finally tracked him down at his girlfriend’s tackle in Gardena, Calif. When the investigators arrested Stroud in Could, he requested, “How did you discover me?” in accordance to court docket information.

In accordance to the grievance, Stroud utilized for enterprise loans from a minimum of 22 monetary establishments, beneath the names of 14 corporations. In accordance to the grievance, the lenders referred to as to confirm the mortgage data and spoke with a minimum of 5 completely different firm officers who appeared to have the identical voice.

Stroud additionally has an in depth felony historical past, and was as soon as featured on “American Greed” for his half in a counterfeit forex scheme. In accordance to the grievance in that case, Stroud admitted to being a dealer of huge portions of solid $20 and $100 payments. He was sentenced to 30 months in jail in 2009. He additionally was additionally convicted of conspiracy to distribute greater than 100 kilograms of marijuana. He was launched from federal jail in November 2012.

The investigators concluded that Stroud had been defrauding lenders from 2015 via Could 2020.

He additionally has convictions from the late 1980s and early 1990s for assault with a lethal weapon, battery, transporting cocaine, racketeering and use of a firearm.

Stroud is at the moment housed on the Metropolitan Detention Middle in Los Angeles and is due to be sentenced on Feb. 22. His public defender didn’t return a name looking for remark.