Producer Gudny Hummelvoll is New President of European Producers Club – Variety

Norwegian producer Gudny Hummelvoll, whose Hummelfilm shingle is behind hit climate-crisis thriller “Occupied,” has been elected President of the European Producers Club.

Hummelvoll is the primary lady to go the group of 130 distinguished unbiased movie and TV drama producers throughout Europe, together with the U.Okay., who since 1993 have been collectively thrashing out urgent audiovisual trade points and lobbying European Union legislators.

She replaces Spanish producer Alvaro Longoria, head of Spain’s distinguished and prolific Morena Movies, within the group’s prime position. Longoria is now one of EPC’s three vice presidents, alongside Dariusz Jablonski, head of Poland’s Apple Movies, and Paul Vaccaro of Pinball London.

In her first interview as EPC chief Hummelvoll underlined the significance of working in direction of better variety as a gaggle.

“The producer is on the coronary heart of the trade,” she mentioned. “She/he chooses topics, and develops and funds them to show them into motion pictures or TV dramas,” she added, noting that “now we have a duty” in phrases of the selection of tales and “skills we’re working with.”

Hummelvoll paid tribute to her predecessor, Longoria, declaring that he produced “Champions” (“Campeones”), the hit comedy a few basketball crew made up of folks with disabilities, “that was a sport changer within the Spanish society.”

“Now we have been focusing rather a lot on gender, in under-represented minorities, however there is extra floor to cowl,” she mentioned. “I’m desperate to see what we will do as producers to make the movie and TV sector extra diversified,” Hummelvoll added.

One other main problem for EPC might be countering the ability of streaming giants that has significantly grown throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Hummelvoll’s manufacturing banner is behind megahit “Occupied,” now taking part in globally on Netflix; Norwegian writer-director Camilla Strøm Henriksen’s 2018 chiller “Phoenix”; and upcoming drama “Daniel” by Niels Arden Oplev, about photographer Daniel Rye, who was held captive by ISIS militiamen. The agency encapsulates the European indie ethos, combining high quality, cultural variety and business viability.

“The unbiased producer is in peril,” she mentioned. “We’re seeing the predominance of a financing mannequin based mostly on the one the streamers use, the place producers don’t have any rights or revenues again.”

“There has by no means been a lot demand for content material. However for which content material?” Hummelvoll famous. “There is a paradox that we’re experiencing every single day as producers. Our content material can attain worldwide audiences because of the worldwide platforms, which characterize a possibility for European producers to develop and make our trade develop as nicely exterior Europe.”

However, once more, at what value? Significantly “on the subject of retaining the rights and deciding what content material needs to be made,” Hummelvoll added.

The EPC has been discussing measures to curb the ability of streaming giants with the European Commissioner for the interior market, Thierry Breton, who has created an off-the-cuff job power on this subject comprising all movie and TV trade segments.

In phrases of laws, “we have to create an actual degree taking part in discipline between broadcasters and streamers. Everybody has to participate within the financing and (content material) creation in Europe in the identical means,” she mentioned.