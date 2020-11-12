Producer Mike Dean, Pulse Music Group Team for JV; Sign Apex Martin

Producer, mixer and multi-instrumentalist Mike Dean, who’s labored with most of the greatest names in hip-hop throughout an illustrious decades-long profession, has entered right into a inventive three way partnership with PULSE Music Group. The primary signing to the brand new entity is buzzing Houston producer Apex Martin, whose credit embrace tracks by Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign, Future, PNB Rock and Smokepurrp.

Dean’s resume consists of work with Kanye West, Jay-Z, 2Pac, Beyoncé, Nas, Travis Scott, 2 Chainz, Migos, Child Cudi, Justin Bieber, Large Sean, Snoop Dogg, John Legend, A$AP Rocky, Madonna, The Weeknd, Younger Thug, Christina Aguilera and Kendrick Lamar, amongst others.

Josh Abraham and Scott Cutler, co-CEO’s of PULSE Music Group and Ashley Calhoun, senior vp/head of inventive for PULSE, introduced Dean into the fold. Apex is managed by Gary Marella at Mono Music Group; Jason Boyarski of Boyarski Fritz LLP performed a key function in forging the deal.

Stated Abraham: “I’ve all the time been a giant fan of Mike’s and couldn’t be happier that we lastly have a chance to work collectively. I’ve been following Apex’s profession for a few years and when Gary talked about to me the concept of working collectively it made excellent sense that this was meant to be.”

“Mike Dean is a legend who has helped form the sound of hip hop,” added Calhoun. “Partnering with Mike and having the PULSE crew working alongside him in a inventive three way partnership is a dream group. We admire Apex and he’s already confirmed himself with the work that he’s carried out with Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign, Future, and Smokepurpp. We see this because the tipping level — we’re going to be doing loads of large issues collectively and the PULSE group is worked up to face with Apex and assist form this subsequent chapter of his profession.”

Dean commented: “So blissful to begin this three way partnership with PULSE and Apex. I’m trying ahead to working with the group to push Apex excessive. It’s going to be a fruitful relationship.”

“I’m very humbled to be becoming a member of Mike on this new take care of PULSE,” added Apex Martin. “As I proceed to dive into my different endeavors, including to my inventive output and constructing my enterprise I’m thrilled to be initially of this nice new partnership.”

PULSE is residence to such hitmakers as Starrah (Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé “Savage Remix”), Tyler Johnson (Harry Types’ “Watermelon Sugar” and “Adore You”), OZ (Future & Drake’s“Life Is Good,” DJ Khaled ft. Drake’s “POPSTAR”); and Trevor Daniel (“Falling”), amongst others.

Pictured: (entrance, from left) Gary Marella, CEO, Mono Music Group and Apex Martin; (again, from left) Shannon Choi, A+R Coordinator, PULSE Music Group; Ashley Calhoun, SVP A&R, PULSE Music Group; Josh Abraham, co-CEO, PULSE Music Group; Mike Dean; and Marisa Pizarro, SVP A&R, Def Jam Recordings.