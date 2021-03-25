Producers Guild Awards 2021: Full Winners List

The Producers Guild of America Awards awarded Chloé Zhao’s “Nomadland” with their prime prize, one of many key indicators for the Academy Awards, notably the very best image class. Edging out its closest rivals together with Emerald Fennell’s “Promising Younger Lady,” Lee Isaac Chung’s “Minari” and Aaron Sorkin’s “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” this may simply finish any questions on whether or not or not the transferring drama is working away with the Oscars’ massive prize.

All of the acceptance speeches had been pre-recorded with “Nomadland” giving a extra produced, glitzier presentation than what we’ve seen at different award reveals.

It must be famous that final yr’s “1917” from Sam Mendes misplaced the Oscar after wins from PGA and DGA to “Parasite,” which solely had the coveted SAG solid ensemble prize underneath its belt. Coincidentally, “Nomadland” shouldn’t be nominated at SAG of their prime class, leaving a gap for a movie to choose up some momentum and attempt to catch up. One other attention-grabbing be aware is that each time a movie has gained finest image on the Oscars, with out a directing nomination, the movie has gained the PGA previous it, within the existence of the guild awards.

Pixar’s “Soul” gained the award for animated function, additional cementing its frontrunner standing. Producer Dana Murray took a cue from the Jodie Foster playbook, giving her acceptance speech in her pajamas, along with her two kids leaping into the shot.

Within the tv classes, Pop TV’s “Schitt’s Creek” gained comedy for its last season whereas Netflix’s “The Crown” took drama collection.

Netflix’s “The Queen’s Gambit” took the prize for restricted collection whereas Disney Plus’ “Hamilton” edged out HBO’s “Unhealthy Training” for excellent producers of televised or streamed movement footage.

The pre-taped manufacturing had two typos, first with presenter Steven Yeun (spelled as Steven Yuen) introducing “Minari” and later through the “In Memoriam” phase, misspelling “Lifetime of Pi” star Irrfan Khan (as Irrif Kahn).

The “In Memoriam” phase featured 21 members of the group that handed within the final yr. The record included the next – Steve Bing, Chadwick Boseman, Harry Convey, Sue Bruce-Smith, Allan Burns, Kevin Burns, Stuart Cornfeld, Kirk Douglas, Charles Gordon, Buck Henry, Irrfan Khan, Thomas L. Miller, Tom Pollock, Rebecca Ramsey, Carl Reiner, Gene Reynolds, Pamela Ross, Ronald Schwary, Lynn Shelton, Fred Silverman and Jamie Tarses.

The total record of winners and the nominees are down under:

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Excellent Producer of Theatrical Movement Photos

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” (Amazon Studios)

Producers: Sacha Baron Cohen, Monica Levinson, Anthony Hines

Producers: Sacha Baron Cohen, Monica Levinson, Anthony Hines “Judas and the Black Messiah” (Warner Bros)

Producers: Charles D. King, Ryan Coogler, Shaka King

Producers: Charles D. King, Ryan Coogler, Shaka King “Ma Rainey’s Black Backside” (Netflix)

Producers: Denzel Washington, Todd Black

Producers: Denzel Washington, Todd Black “Mank” (Netflix)

Producers: Ceán Chaffin, Eric Roth, Douglas Urbanski

Producers: Ceán Chaffin, Eric Roth, Douglas Urbanski “Minari” (A24)

Producer: Christina Oh

Producer: Christina Oh “Nomadland” (Searchlight Photos) – WINNER

Producers: Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey, Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Chloé Zhao

“One Evening in Miami” (Amazon Studios)

Producers: Jess Wu Calder, Keith Calder, Jody Klein

Producers: Jess Wu Calder, Keith Calder, Jody Klein “Promising Younger Lady” (Focus Options)

Producers: Josey McNamara, Ben Browning, Ashley Fox, Emerald Fennell

Producers: Josey McNamara, Ben Browning, Ashley Fox, Emerald Fennell “Sound of Steel” (Amazon Studios)

Producers: Bert Hamelinck, Sacha Ben Harroche

Producers: Bert Hamelinck, Sacha Ben Harroche “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix)

Producers: Marc Platt, Stuart Besser

Excellent Producer of Animated Theatrical Movement Photos

“The Croods: A New Age” (DreamWorks Animation)

Producer: Mark Swift

Producer: Mark Swift “Onward” (Pixar)

Producer: Kori Rae

Producer: Kori Rae “Over the Moon” (Netflix)

Producers: Gennie Rim, Peilin Chou

Producers: Gennie Rim, Peilin Chou “Soul” (Pixar) – WINNER

Producer: Dana Murray

“Wolfwalkers” (Apple TV Plus/GKIDS)

Producers: Paul Younger, Nora Twomey, Tomm Moore, Stéphan Roelants

Norman Felton Award for Excellent Producer of Episodic Tv

“Higher Name Saul” (AMC) – Season 5

Producers: eligibility willpower pending

Producers: eligibility willpower pending “Bridgerton” – (Netflix) – Season 1

Producers: eligibility willpower pending

Producers: eligibility willpower pending “The Crown” (Netflix) – Season 4 – WINNER

Producers: Peter Morgan, Suzanne Mackie, Stephen Daldry, Andy Harries, Benjamin Caron, Matthew Byam Shaw, Robert Fox, Michael Casey, Andy Stebbing, Martin Harrison, Oona O’Beirn

“The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus) – Season 2

Producers: Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson, Karen Gilchrist, John Bartnicki, Carrie Beck

Producers: Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson, Karen Gilchrist, John Bartnicki, Carrie Beck “Ozark” (Netflix) – Season 3

Producers: Jason Bateman, Chris Mundy, Invoice Dubuque, Mark Williams, Patrick Markey, John Shiban, Miki Johnson, Matthew Spiegel, Erin Mitchell, Martin Zimmerman, Peter Thorell

Danny Thomas Award for Excellent Producer of Episodic Tv – Comedy

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO) – Season 10

Producers: eligibility willpower pending

Producers: eligibility willpower pending “The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max) – Season 1

Producers: Greg Berlanti, Kaley Cuoco, Steve Yockey, Meredith Lavender, Marcie Ullin, Sarah Schechter, Suzanne McCormack, Jess Meyer, Raymond Quinlan, Jennifer Lence, Erika Kennair

Producers: Greg Berlanti, Kaley Cuoco, Steve Yockey, Meredith Lavender, Marcie Ullin, Sarah Schechter, Suzanne McCormack, Jess Meyer, Raymond Quinlan, Jennifer Lence, Erika Kennair “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop TV) – Season 6

Producers: Eugene Levy, Daniel Levy, Andrew Barnsley, Fred Levy, David West Learn, Ben Feigin, Michael Brief, Kurt Smeaton, Kosta Orfanidis – WINNER

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus) – Season 1

Producers: Invoice Lawrence, Jason Sudeikis, Jeff Ingold, Invoice Wrubel, Liza Katzer, Jane Becker, Jamie Lee, Kip Kroeger, Brendan Hunt, Tina Pawlik, Joe Kelly

Producers: Invoice Lawrence, Jason Sudeikis, Jeff Ingold, Invoice Wrubel, Liza Katzer, Jane Becker, Jamie Lee, Kip Kroeger, Brendan Hunt, Tina Pawlik, Joe Kelly “What We Do within the Shadows” (FX) – Season 2

Producers: Jemaine Clement, Taika Waititi, Paul Simms, Scott Rudin, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush, Stefani Robinson, Sam Johnson, Marika Sawyer, Derek S. Rappaport

David L. Wolper Award for Excellent Producer of Restricted Collection Tv

“I Might Destroy You” (HBO)

Producers: eligibility willpower pending

Producers: eligibility willpower pending “Regular Folks” (Hulu)

Producers: Lenny Abrahamson, Sally Rooney, Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Emma Norton, Anna Ferguson, Catherine Magee

Producers: Lenny Abrahamson, Sally Rooney, Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Emma Norton, Anna Ferguson, Catherine Magee “The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix) – WINNER

Producers: William Horberg, Allan Scott, Scott Frank, Marcus Loges, Mick Aniceto

“The Undoing” (HBO)

Producers: Susanne Bier, David E. Kelley, Per Saari, Nicole Kidman, Bruna Papandrea, Stephen Garrett, Celia Costas, Deb Dyer

Producers: Susanne Bier, David E. Kelley, Per Saari, Nicole Kidman, Bruna Papandrea, Stephen Garrett, Celia Costas, Deb Dyer “Unorthodox” (Netflix)

Producers: Anna Winger, Henning Kamm, Alexa Karolinksi

Excellent Producer of Televised or Streamed Movement Photos

“Unhealthy Training” (HBO)

Producers: Fred Berger, Eddie Vaisman

Producers: Fred Berger, Eddie Vaisman “Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Sq.“

Producers: eligibility willpower pending

Producers: eligibility willpower pending “Hamilton” (Disney Plus) – WINNER

Producers: Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jeffrey Vendor

“Jane Goodall: The Hope“

Producers: eligibility willpower pending

Producers: eligibility willpower pending “What the Structure Means To Me“

Producers: eligibility willpower pending

Excellent Producer of Non-Fiction Tv

“60 Minutes” (CBS) – Season 53

Producer: Invoice Owens

Producer: Invoice Owens “The Final Dance” (ESPN) – Season 1 – WINNER

Producers: eligibility willpower pending

“Laurel Canyon” (EPIX)

Producers: eligibility willpower pending

Producers: eligibility willpower pending “McMillion$” (HBO) – Season 1

Producers: eligibility willpower pending

Producers: eligibility willpower pending “Tiger King: Homicide, Mayhem and Insanity” (Netflix)

Producers: eligibility willpower pending

Excellent Producer of Stay Leisure & Speak Tv

“8:46 – Dave Chappelle (Particular)” (Netflix)

Producers: eligibility willpower pending

Producers: eligibility willpower pending “The Day by day Present with Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central) – Season 26

Producers: eligibility willpower pending

Producers: eligibility willpower pending “Final Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO) – Season 7 – WINNER

Producers: eligibility willpower pending

“The Late Present with Stephen Colbert” (CBS) – Season 6

Producers: eligibility willpower pending

Producers: eligibility willpower pending “Saturday Evening Stay” (NBC) – Season 46

Producers: eligibility willpower pending

Excellent Producer of Sport & Competitors Tv

“The Superb Race” (CBS) – Season 32

Producers: Jerry Bruckheimer, Bertram van Munster, Jonathan Littman, Elise Doganieri, Mark Vertullo, Phil Keoghan

Producers: Jerry Bruckheimer, Bertram van Munster, Jonathan Littman, Elise Doganieri, Mark Vertullo, Phil Keoghan “The Masked Singer” (FOX) – Season 3, Season 4

Producers: eligibility willpower pending

Producers: eligibility willpower pending “Nailed It!” (Netflix) – Season 4

Producers: eligibility willpower pending

Producers: eligibility willpower pending “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1) – Season 12 – WINNER

Producers: eligibility willpower pending

“The Voice” (NBC) – Season 18, Season 19

Producers: eligibility willpower pending

Excellent Producer of Documentary Movement Photos

“David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet”

“Dick Johnson Is Useless”

“My Octopus Instructor” (Netflix) – WINNER

“Softie”

“A Thousand Cuts”

“Time”

“The Truffle Hunters”

Excellent Sports activities Program

“Defying Gravity: The Untold Story of Ladies’s Gymnastics” (S1) (YouTube) – WINNER

“Laborious Knocks: Los Angeles” (HBO)

“Actual Sports activities with Bryant Gumbel” (S26) (HBO)

“Seeing America with Megan Rapinoe” (HBO)

“The Store: Uninterrupted That includes President Barack Obama” (HBO)

Excellent Youngsters’s Program

“Animaniacs” (S1) (Hulu)

“Carmen Sandiego” (S3) (Netflix)

“Looney Tunes Cartoons” (S1) (HBO Max)

“The Energy of We: A Sesame Road Particular” (HBO Max) – WINNER

“Star Wars: The Clone Wars” (S7) (Disney Plus)

Excellent Brief Type Program

“Higher Name Saul Worker Coaching: Authorized Ethics with Kim Wexler” (S3) (AMC)

“Between The Scenes – The Day by day Present” (S5) (Comedy Central)

“Carpool Karaoke: The Collection” (S3) (Apple TV) – WINNER

“Inside Pixar: Impressed” (S1) (Disney Plus)

“SNL Presents: Tales from the Present” (S1) (NBC)

Studio Tally

Disney Plus – 1

ESPN – 1

HBO – 1

HBO Max – 1

Apple TV – 1

Netflix – 2

Pixar – 1

Pop TV – 1

Searchlight Photos – 1

VH1 – 1

YouTube – 1

