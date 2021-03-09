Producers Guild Awards 2021 Nominations (Full Record)

The Producers Guild of America introduced its nominations for the movement image and tv classes for the thirty second PGA Awards. The streamers dominated the movie class with Amazon Studios and Netflix touchdown three noms every within the area of 10 nominees.

Amongst Amazon’s movies had been the dramas “One Night time in Miami” from Regina King and “Sound of Metallic” from Darius Marder. As well as, the comedy sequel “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” from Jason Woliner scored a nod, making the case that an Oscar finest image nomination could also be within the playing cards.

Netflix bought three of its movies onto the record together with “Ma Rainey’s Black Backside” from George C. Wolfe, “Mank” from David Fincher and “The Trial of the Chicago 7” from Aaron Sorkin. The latter may very well be the streaming big’s ticket to its first finest image statue.

Warner Bros’ “Judas and the Black Messiah” from Shaka King made historical past, turning into the primary movie with an all-Black producing staff to be nominated by the PGA.

Snubbed by the guild was Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods,” Florian Zeller’s “The Father” and Paul Greengrass’ “Information of the World.”

The complete record of nominees is under:

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Excellent Producer of Theatrical Movement Photos

“ Borat Subsequent Moviefilm ” (Amazon Studios)

Producers: Sacha Baron Cohen, Monica Levinson, Anthony Hines

Producers: Charles D. King, Ryan Coogler, Shaka King

Producers: Denzel Washington, Todd Black

Producers: Ceán Chaffin, Eric Roth, Douglas Urbanski

Producer: Christina Oh

Producers: Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey, Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Chloé Zhao

Producers: Jess Wu Calder, Keith Calder, Jody Klein

Producers: Josey McNamara, Ben Browning, Ashley Fox, Emerald Fennell

Producers: Bert Hamelinck, Sacha Ben Harroche

Producers: Marc Platt, Stuart Besser

Award for Excellent Producer of Animated Theatrical Movement Photos

“ The Croods: A New Age ” (DreamWorks Animation)

Producer: Mark Swift

Producer: Kori Rae

Producers: Gennie Rim, Peilin Chou

Producer: Dana Murray

” (Apple TV Plus/GKIDS) Producers: Paul Younger, Nora Twomey, Tomm Moore, Stéphan Roelants

Norman Felton Award for Excellent Producer of Episodic Tv

“ Higher Name Saul ” (AMC) – Season 5

Producers: eligibility willpower pending

Producers: eligibility willpower pending

Producers: Peter Morgan, Suzanne Mackie, Stephen Daldry, Andy Harries, Benjamin Caron, Matthew Byam Shaw, Robert Fox, Michael Casey, Andy Stebbing, Martin Harrison, Oona O’Beirn

Producers: Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson, Karen Gilchrist, John Bartnicki, Carrie Beck

” (Disney Plus) – Season 2 Producers: Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson, Karen Gilchrist, John Bartnicki, Carrie Beck “Ozark” (Netflix) – Season 3

Producers: Jason Bateman, Chris Mundy, Invoice Dubuque, Mark Williams, Patrick Markey, John Shiban, Miki Johnson, Matthew Spiegel, Erin Mitchell, Martin Zimmerman, Peter Thorell

Danny Thomas Award for Excellent Producer of Episodic Tv – Comedy

“ Curb Your Enthusiasm ” (HBO) – Season 10

Producers: eligibility willpower pending

Producers: Greg Berlanti, Kaley Cuoco, Steve Yockey, Meredith Lavender, Marcie Ullin, Sarah Schechter, Suzanne McCormack, Jess Meyer, Raymond Quinlan, Jennifer Lence, Erika Kennair

Producers: Eugene Levy, Daniel Levy, Andrew Barnsley, Fred Levy, David West Learn, Ben Feigin, Michael Quick, Kurt Smeaton, Kosta Orfanidis

Producers: Invoice Lawrence, Jason Sudeikis, Jeff Ingold, Invoice Wrubel, Liza Katzer, Jane Becker, Jamie Lee, Kip Kroeger, Brendan Hunt, Tina Pawlik, Joe Kelly

” (Apple TV Plus) – Season 1 Producers: Invoice Lawrence, Jason Sudeikis, Jeff Ingold, Invoice Wrubel, Liza Katzer, Jane Becker, Jamie Lee, Kip Kroeger, Brendan Hunt, Tina Pawlik, Joe Kelly “What We Do within the Shadows” (FX) – Season 2

Producers: Jemaine Clement, Taika Waititi, Paul Simms, Scott Rudin, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush, Stefani Robinson, Sam Johnson, Marika Sawyer, Derek S. Rappaport

David L. Wolper Award for Excellent Producer of Restricted Sequence Tv

“ I Might Destroy You ” (HBO)

Producers: eligibility willpower pending

Producers: Lenny Abrahamson, Sally Rooney, Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Emma Norton, Anna Ferguson, Catherine Magee

Producers: William Horberg, Allan Scott, Scott Frank, Marcus Loges, Mick Aniceto

Producers: Susanne Bier, David E. Kelley, Per Saari, Nicole Kidman, Bruna Papandrea, Stephen Garrett, Celia Costas, Deb Dyer

Producers: Anna Winger, Henning Kamm, Alexa Karolinksi

Award for Excellent Producer of Televised or Streamed Movement Photos

“ Unhealthy Schooling ” (HBO)

Producers: Fred Berger, Eddie Vaisman

” (HBO) Producers: Fred Berger, Eddie Vaisman “ Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Sq. “

Producers: eligibility willpower pending

Producers: Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jeffrey Vendor

Producers: eligibility willpower pending

Producers: eligibility willpower pending

Award for Excellent Producer of Non-Fiction Tv

“ 60 Minutes ” (CBS) – Season 53

Producer: Invoice Owens

Producers: eligibility willpower pending

Producers: eligibility willpower pending

Producers: eligibility willpower pending

Producers: eligibility willpower pending

Award for Excellent Producer of Stay Leisure & Discuss Tv

“ 8:46 – Dave Chappelle (Particular) ” (Netflix)

Producers: eligibility willpower pending

Producers: eligibility willpower pending

Producers: eligibility willpower pending

Producers: eligibility willpower pending

Producers: eligibility willpower pending

Award for Excellent Producer of Sport & Competitors Tv

“ The Wonderful Race ” (CBS) – Season 32

Producers: Jerry Bruckheimer, Bertram van Munster, Jonathan Littman, Elise Doganieri, Mark Vertullo, Phil Keoghan

Producers: eligibility willpower pending

Producers: eligibility willpower pending

Producers: eligibility willpower pending

Producers: eligibility willpower pending

The PGA beforehand introduced the nominations in excellent documentary function on Feb. 2, 2021.

The 2021 PGA Awards can be happening just about on Wednesday, March 24 at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PT.