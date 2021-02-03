Producers Guild Doc Nominations Include ‘Time’, ‘Truffle Hunters’

The Producers Guild of America introduced the 2021 Documentary Movement Image nominees that may advance to the ultimate spherical of voting for the thirty second Annual Producers Guild Awards.

Main the way in which are “Time” and “The Truffle Hunters.” Final week, Garrett Bradley’s “Time” gained the Nationwide Board of Overview award for finest documentary function. The Producers Guild nomination additional solidifies its place as a pacesetter within the documentary function race. To this point, “Time” has additionally been named finest documentary among the many New York Movie Critics Circle and Los Angeles Movie Critics Affiliation.

The movies nominated for excellent producer of documentary movement footage are listed beneath in alphabetical order:

“David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet”

“Dick Johnson Is Useless”

“My Octopus Instructor”

“Softie”

“A Thousand Cuts”

“Time”

“The Truffle Hunters”

These movies are within the technique of being vetted for particular person producer eligibility.

Final yr, producers Todd Douglas Miller and Thomas Petersen have been honored with the award for excellent producer of a documentary movement image for “Apollo 11,” their compelling have a look at the primary moon touchdown. Earlier successful documentaries on this class embrace “O.J.: Made in America,” “Amy” and “Trying to find Sugar Man.”

Nominees for sports activities, kids’s and short-form tv applications shall be introduced on Friday, February 26.

The nominees for theatrical movement footage, animated theatrical movement footage, tv collection/specials and televised/streamed movement footage shall be introduced on Monday, March 8.

Winners shall be honored in the course of the digital thirty second Annual Producers Guild of America Awards Present on March 24.

The 2021 Producers Guild Awards Occasion Chairs are Chris Thomes, Vice President, Artistic Companies for Disney Tv Studios and Julius Tennon, President and Co-Founding father of Juvee Productions. The 2021 Producers Guild of America Awards are produced by Anchor Avenue Collective for the Producers Guild of America. Branden Chapman is government producer, Carleen Cappelletti is supervising producer, Emily Poenisch is expertise government and Jim Piccirillo is director.