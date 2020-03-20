Producers Guild Postpones Produced By Conference Amid Coronavirus Crisis

The Producers Guild ​of America has postponed its 12th annual Produced By Conference because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The commerce group represents greater than 8,000 producers of movie, tv and new media content material. The occasion had been scheduled to happen on June 6 and June 7 at Fox Studios in Los Angeles.

“The Producers Guild of America is constructed on the notion of bringing individuals collectively via movie, tv and new media,” the PGA mentioned in a press release on Friday. “It additionally serves to guard the pursuits of all members of the manufacturing crew. In an effort to comply with the most recent authorities recommendation on coronavirus (COVID-19), ​the ​PGA is taking ​all mandatory precautions and can postpone the 12th annual Produced By Conference scheduled for June 6 and seven in Los Angeles to a later date.”

“The well being and well-being of our members and occasion individuals is our paramount ​concern. We’re extremely grateful to our companions at Fox Studios, audio system, convention chairs, sponsors, organizers and volunteers who make ​this annual occasion ​doable, and we stay up for ​working collectively within the coming months. The Guild stays dedicated to persevering with the dialog on matters most necessary to producers and could have an replace to share quickly on new methods we ​can additional these connections ​throughout this troublesome time,” the assertion concluded.

The PGA’s 11th annual convention came about final June at Warner Bros. Audio system included Ava DuVernay, Toby Emmerich, Peter Roth, Cindy Holland, Michael B. Jordan, Meg Whitman and Jeffrey Katzenberg.