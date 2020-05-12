Producers on the Move Shifts Online Due to Cannes Cancellation – Variety

European Movie Promotion, an company that promotes European filmmaking worldwide, has launched its flagship program, Producers on the Move, as a digital collection of occasions, changing the bodily occasions that often happen at the canceled Cannes Movie Pageant.

The 20 up-and-coming producers from 20 European international locations chosen by EFP for the 21st version of the program met digitally for the first time on Monday, the place they have been greeted by EFP president Markéta Santrochová.

Santrochová stated that though the program had shifted to a digital model, the necessities remained: “Connecting gifted producers from throughout Europe, facilitating change and cooperation, and strengthening their business networks.”

She added: “This has been EFP’s aim ever since the program was created in 2000, and it has turn into much more essential now that the movie panorama has modified, and co-operation, help and a way of solidarity amongst movie professionals are extra vital than ever earlier than.”

On Tuesday, the pitching session of the producers’ initiatives takes place.

On Wednesday, velocity conferences have been organized the place the producers will meet their friends in addition to executives from 5 world gross sales firms in one-to-one classes. Forward of this session, Jérôme Paillard, government director of the Cannes Market, will reveal his plans for the new Marché du Movie Online and its advantages for producers.

This system may even characteristic a case examine in collaboration with co-production funder Eurimages of the movie “Father,” directed by Srdan Golubovic. The co-producers – Cedomir Kolar of ASAP Movie in France, Jelena Mitrovic of Bas Celik in Serbia, and Danijel Hocevar of Vertigo in Slovenia – and Eurimages venture supervisor Alessia Sonaglioni will analyze the financing construction of the movie.

As well as, EFP might be presenting “When Corona Hit,” which can characteristic two case research about the influence of the coronavirus pandemic on the capturing and distribution of movies. Norwegian producer Petter Testmann-Koch might be sharing his experiences of how to proceed capturing whereas following the security laws, and Irish producer Brendan McCarthy will clarify how he shifted from theatrical distribution to VOD.