Produces Guild Re-Elects Presidents Gail Berman and Lucy Fisher – Variety

The Producers Guild of America has re-elected presidents Gail Berman and Lucy Fisher.

Berman and Fisher will serve a two-year time period, persevering with their run as the primary time two ladies have served as president in PGA’s historical past. The pair had been elected in 2018 after they ran unopposed.

Previous to her appointment, Berman served on the PGA’s nationwide board of administrators and the guild’s Producers Council Board of Delegates. She can be the chairman and CEO of manufacturing studio Jackal Group. Previous to that, she was named president of Paramount Photos in 2005.

Fisher is at the moment the co-head of Purple Wagon Leisure. Beforehand, she was vice chairman of Sony’s Columbia TriStar Movement Image Group.

Additionally named within the PGA’s most up-to-date election is Jon Kilik and Lauren Shuler Donner, who will each function VP of movement photos. Mike Farah and Gene Stein will each function VP of tv. Megan Mascena Gaspar will function treasurer.

The Producers Council Board of Delegates now consists of Beth Fraikorn, Jon Glickman, Gary Goetzman, Courtney Kemp, Lauren Levy Neustadter, Dan Lin, John Melfi, Mimi Valdés and Pam Veasey.

Bianca Ahmadi, James P. Axiotis, J Baker, Joel Dobzewitz, Lynn Hylden, Megan Jordan, Paulette Lifton and Jillian Stein have been elected to the AP Council Board of Delegates.

The New Media Council Board of Delegates are Gary Bryman, Marc Hustvedt, Iris Ichishita, Rhoades Rader, Lynn Kestin Sessler, Tanya Leal Soto, Christina Lee Storm, Brittany Machado, Ben Proudfoot, Tiffany Webber and Jay Williams.

For PGA East, Donna Gigliotti will function chair, whereas David Hinojosa and Mimi Valdés will function co-vice chairs. Anne Carey will assume the function of economic officer. PGA East’s members-at-large embody Julie Anderson, Candi Carter, Anthony Katagas, Tonya Lewis Lee, Chris Licht and Justin Wilkes. Jeremiah Bennett has been elected to PGA Atlanta Chapter Chair.

Katy Garrity will function chair for PGA Capital, with Christopher Coccaro and Mark Finkelpearl as co-vice chairs. Its members-at-large are Evan Marshall and Tia Smith.