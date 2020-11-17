Production Company For STAYC’s “SO BAD” MV Apologizes Following Plagiarism Accusations

The manufacturing firm of STAYC’s debut music video has shared an official apology after accusations of plagiarism.

STAYC made their debut on November 12 with “SO BAD.” Not too long ago, the video has been accused of plagiarizing Miley Cyrus’s music video for “Midnight Sky.”

Production firm Rigend Movie has since responded with the next official assertion:

Hiya, that is Rigend Movie. We’re releasing this assertion to share our official stance on plagiarism accusations relating to STAYC’s music video. Rigend Movie was in command of supervising this music video and was due to this fact absolutely chargeable for planning, manufacturing, artwork, and each different facet. In consequence, we’re ashamed and can’t conceal our upset emotions relating to these plagiarism accusations. We now have no intentions to justify the scenes in query by calling it a misunderstanding as an homage. For all props (such because the disco ball, confetti, silver foil background materials, and bushes), we determined to make use of them collectively after discussing with the director throughout the manufacturing planning section. We need to make it clear that there was no intention to plagiarize the scenes that have been created as a result of placements on set. Lots of the props listed above are ones that Rigend Movie makes use of regularly in numerous methods when producing music movies. Nonetheless, we acknowledge and agree that the mix of those artwork props and the scenes that have been created because of this are controversial. We now have personally apologized to these inconvenienced by this controversy, together with Excessive Up Leisure, STAYC, and all related workers members. We additionally need to apologize to followers and the general public for confirming particulars relating to the artwork and visuals throughout the manufacturing stage with out applicable analysis. We apologize. Sooner or later, we are going to develop into a Rigend Movie that works even tougher to convey pleasing and artistic video content material to followers and the general public. As soon as once more, we apologize.

