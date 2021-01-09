Production Company Shares Details About Song Hye Kyo’s New Drama Written By Kim Eun Sook

Extra particulars have been revealed about Song Hye Kyo’s upcoming drama by screenwriter Kim Eun Sook!

Beforehand, it was confirmed that the actress can be becoming a member of arms with Kim Eun Sook as soon as once more for a brand new challenge.

On January 8, manufacturing firm Hwa & Dam Footage shared, “Kim Eun Sook’s new drama is titled ‘The Glory.’”

“The Glory” is a tragic revenge story that begins with a highschool pupil who dreamed of turning into an architect. Nonetheless, she needed to drop out of faculty after affected by brutal faculty violence. Years later, the perpetrator will get married and has a child. As soon as the child is in elementary faculty, the previous sufferer turns into their homeroom trainer and begins her thorough revenge in the direction of the perpetrators and bystanders of her bullying days.

The pre-produced sequence will include a number of seasons, and the primary one can be eight episodes lengthy. The published station in addition to the particular airing schedule haven’t been decided but. Nonetheless, because the manufacturing workforce and the lead actress have been confirmed, filming will start within the second half of this 12 months.

Hwa & Dam Footage acknowledged, “‘The Glory’ will include the attention-grabbing storyline of author Kim Eun Sook, the proper appearing transformation of Song Hye Kyo, and the highly effective and delicate producing of director Ahn Gil Ho, so everybody can sit up for it.”

Song Hye Kyo beforehand appeared in Kim Eun Sook’s 2016 drama “Descendants of the Solar,” which was a large hit.

Watch “Descendants of the Solar” beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)