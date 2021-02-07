Production Designer Roy Christopher Dead at 85

Roy Christopher, the a number of Emmy-winning manufacturing designer behind quite a few awards exhibits in addition to “Murphy Brown,” “Frasier,” and “Wings,” died on Feb. 2. He was 85.

A rep confirmed to Selection that Christopher died in his sleep.

After graduating from California State College Fresno in 1957, Christopher started his profession as an artwork director, engaged on “The Title of the Sport” in 1970. That very same yr, he would work on “Jack Benny’s twentieth Anniversary TV Particular,” and in 1979, Christopher landed the job of artwork director at the Oscars, creating the idea design behind the 51st Annual Academy Awards.

Christopher segued into manufacturing design within the late ’70s and labored on designing the units for 1986’s 58th Annual Academy Awards “Wings” and “Murphy Brown.”

As he continued to work on creating the look of the Academy Awards, Christopher labored on over 16 Oscars telecasts, setting a document for any manufacturing designer. And it was in that discipline of designing that he would depart his legacy.

Christopher would typically start his means of designing the units for the telecast earlier than a number can be introduced. He would watch TV whereas he sat with a pad and his Pentel pen.

Christopher often collaborated with producer Gil Cates on methods to maintain the Oscars recent. Oftentimes, he offered between 200-300 thumbnail sketches as they formulated concepts for the present. Christopher was the mastermind behind Chris Rock’s space-age search for the 77th Academy Awards, and the next yr he went retro, “like previous film theaters.”

All through his profession that spanned 5 many years, he acquired 37 Emmy nominations and gained 10. In 2017, the Tv Academy inducted Christopher into their Corridor of Fame.

In an interview with the Tv Academy, Christopher stated, “I’d like to show designers how one can learn a script, how one can break it down, how one can suppose. What they’re actually paying for is your thoughts. They need you to have the ability to take verbal stuff, written stuff, and translate it into verbal phrases — that’s an artwork. Open your thoughts to that. Learn a poem and paint it.”

Christopher’s distinguished profession was acknowledged by his alumni in 2007 when he acquired an Honorary Physician of Tremendous Arts diploma from Fresno State and the California State College.

All through his profession, Christopher had a love for theater. He designed the units for “Six Dance Classes in Six Weeks” which starred “Frasier’s” David Hyde Pierce at the Geffen Playhouse, and he was the mastermind behind the units of “110 Within the Shade” when that opened at the Pasadena Playhouse.

The veteran was honored by the Artwork Administrators Guild in 2004 with a Lifetime Achievement Award, celebrating his profession and work.

He’s survived by his spouse, Dorothy.