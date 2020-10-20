Production Duo Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis Sign Recording Deal With BMG

Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis have signed with BMG to make their very own music, marking their first recording contract as artists with releases due out in 2021.

The very pinnacle of R&B’s flip from the funky and organically uncooked sounds of the Eighties to a nonetheless sweat-inducing sound that was smooth and artificial all through the last decade, Jam (pictured at left) and Lewis labored with the S.O.S. Band, George Michael, Mariah Carrey, Alexander O’Neal, Usher, Herb Alpert, and, most famously, Janet Jackson, for whom they’ve shared a platinum-plated relationship beginning with 1986’s “Management.”

“It’s loopy to suppose we’re about to launch our debut album in spite of everything these years,” stated Lewis. “That is going to be a really particular second and we’re grateful to have this group behind us.”

Added Jimmy Jam: “BMG instantly obtained our imaginative and prescient and understood the place we wished to go along with this album. There was actual mutual respect. We’ve discovered the right accomplice to kick off this subsequent period and lastly ship our first document to the world.”

A self-contained Verzuz unit if ever known as upon as such, the Minnesota-born Jam and Nebraska-born Lewis began their union as collaborators as musicians — the keyboardist and bassist, respectively — within the affiliated The Time in 1980, earlier than going their very own approach to produce the swirling, soulful, tech-heavy likes of Cherelle, Alexander O’Neal and the S.O.S. Band. From that patented “Minneapolis Sound,” Jam and Lewis performed a serious function in turning Janet Jackson’s profession from baby’s play into sensualist empowed maturity. After that, Jam and Lewis went onto man the boards behind artists from Elton John, Luther Vandross, Boyz II Males, TLC, Mary J. Blige, Patti LaBelle, and extra, and, in 2020, acquired a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for excellent music course” for “Let’s Go Loopy: The Grammy Salute to Prince with Sheila E.”

John Loeffler, BMG’s government vice chairman of repertoire and advertising, New York, added: “It’s an honor for BMG to be Jimmy and Terry’s label accomplice on their epic journey. This album is a unprecedented celebration of Jimmy and Terry’s musical brilliance, affect, and legacy they’ve created over the course of their musical profession. Every track is outstanding with awe-inspiring performances to create a career-defining grasp work.”

The duo, which has gained 5 Grammy Awards, is managed by Major Wave’s Steven Greener.