Production Music Conference Canceled Due to Coronavirus – Variety

The Production Music Conference set for fall has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Production Music Affiliation introduced Thursday. The annual confab for the worldwide manufacturing music neighborhood was set to happen Oct. 5 however will now wait it out until fall 2021.

The present will go on for the conferences’s Mark Awards, nonetheless, which is able to grow to be online-only this yr. Music supervisor John Houlihan will emcee the digital occasion in what’s being characterised as a brand new and progressive format, in lieu of a dwell occasion.

Because of how the pandemic continues to create financial challenges for musicians, composers and songwriters, the PMA mentioned {that a} share of submission charges for the Mark Awards, which is able to open for entry in Might, will likely be donated to COVID-19 aid.

The affiliation additionally launched the brand new PMA Academy, a brand new webinar sequence specializing in subjects of curiosity to the manufacturing music neighborhood. The web classes will likely be held usually starting April 28.

“We are going to proceed to carry collectively the manufacturing music neighborhood in no matter kinds are attainable throughout these difficult instances,” PMA government director Morgan McKnight mentioned in a press release. “Though we’re in fact saddened to make this determination, it’s our accountability to do what we are able to to restrict the unfold of the virus and shield the well being and security of our members. The PMA believes these modifications and initiatives will assist preserve our business, and people who are part of it, wholesome and linked.”

The PMA Academy’s first webinar, titled “Surviving the Pandemic: Assets Accessible to the Production Music Group,” will talk about the CARES Act, MusiCares, Candy Reduction and different sources accessible to manufacturing music composers and publishers throughout this time. Panelists embody Jacqueline Charlesworth (companion at Alter, Kendrick & Baron), Michelle Lewis of SONA and Allie Shaw (board member of Candy Reduction), with Abby North of North Music Group as moderator.