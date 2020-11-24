Prof of Jamia, famous in the world for inventing anti-cancer drugs. Another achievement of Imran Ali, included in this list of America

new Delhi: Prof. of the Chemistry Department of Jamia Millia Islamia. Professor Imran Ali has once again brightened the name of the university. His name has been included in the prestigious list of Highly Sighted Researchers (HCR) 2020 released by Clarivet Plc of America. Earlier, Stanford University of America has named Jamia professor Imran Ali as the number one scientist of analytical chemistry in India. Professor Imran Ali is known worldwide for inventing anti cancer drugs. Also Read – Jamia developed a technique to compete against Corona, which can be a game changer

HCR adds to its prestigious list of researchers whose work in the field of their studies has been published in many well-known science journals in the world during the last decade. According to Clarivate, this list includes those researchers who are among the top one percent of people whose research work is featured in the Web of Science Citation Index. This year's 'Who is Who' list includes the names of 6,167 researchers from 60 countries, including 26 Nobel laureates.

Chancellor of Jamia, Prof. Najma Akhtar, Prof. Congratulated Imran Ali on his achievement. In his congratulatory message, he said, I am not only happy to see your name in this prestigious list, but because of you, the name of Jamia Millia Islamia has also been included in the best institutions and universities of the world.

The Jamia University administration said, "Prof. Imran Ali is one of the most resonant and active professors in Google Citation, whose research work is frequently seen. His scientific profile is very high. He has a great reputation internationally. He mainly undertakes research in multidisciplinary research, in which his special emphasis is on environment, analytical, organic and water chemistry. He also has special research on pharmaceutical and xenobiotics analysis."

He is a leading researcher in India in the field of chromatography and capillary electrophoresis. He is a globally recognized educationist and researcher. His research has over 450 publications, including many patents, books, technical reports and presentations given at conferences.