Professional Bowl Kicker Younghoe Koo’s Car Stolen, Simply Needs His Cleats Again

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo requested for lend a hand Sunday as he printed his Jeep was once stolen with a few of his soccer tools within.

Koo, who had bounced across the NFL sooner than making the Professional Bowl in 2020, posted a photograph of the car lacking from a car parking zone. He stated all he sought after in reality was once for his cleats to be introduced again.

“MFs stole my Jeep smh,” he wrote. “Are you able to simply carry my cleats again tho.”

He added: “I gained’t also be mad bro simply carry all my cleats again so I will be able to cross kick.”

Koo hadn’t given an replace on his stolen car since he posted the pictures on his Instagram Tales.

The South Korean local began his occupation in 2017 with the Los Angeles Chargers. He performed in 4 video games and was once 3-of-6 on box function makes an attempt. He was once handiest 1-for-4 from 40 yards or extra from the goalposts.

He performed for the Atlanta Legends of the Alliance of American Soccer sooner than signing with the New England Patriots’ observe squad all through the 2019 season. He wouldn’t seem in a sport once more till he joined the Falcons later within the 2019 season.

He signed a one-year extension with the Falcons sooner than the 2020 season. And in 2020, he led the NFL in made box targets (37). He was once 37-for-39 and set a non-public best possible with a 54-yard box function.

He re-signed with the Falcons within the offseason and is slated to start out 2021 as their kicker.