Professionals who consider resigning if they cannot telework: this is the labor market in post-pandemic Spain

At the gates of Labor Day, LinkedIn —the largest social network in the professional field— has released a study that reflects the impact of the pandemic on the labor market, focusing on the decisions and expectations of professionals regarding their own Job positions. Y one of the clearest trends detected in it is the demand for flexibility by professionals.

“58% of them say they have realized that work is not their only priority, so 60% prefer to work in a more flexible way that allows them to develop in other areas of their livesEven though many companies link flexibility to pay cuts.





Hybrid Work Rise, 100% Remote Fall

It is not a peculiarity of the Spanish labor market: We already echoed a week ago that a majority of employees of large companies in Silicon Valley preferred to work from home to accept a $30,000 salary increase for returning to face-to-face work.

Steps have been taken, but not enough. 92% of the companies surveyed in the article affirm that they have already implemented measures aimed at favoring flexibility, but everything indicates that they will have to continue working on expanding them without alienating their employees and thus risk losing talent. And it is that, after the pandemic, 21% have left their jobs and 28% have even considered it.

The commitment to teleworking varies according to professions. A recent survey of 12,000 software developers (not limited to the Spanish market, in this case), indicated that only 10.7% expected to return to work exclusively in offices “when the pandemic ends”, betting instead on hybrid work or remotely.

Boom of the hybrid model. Another study published this week —the AIMC’s 24th Edition of Navegantes en la Red— pointed out that this commitment to flexibility is translating into a growth of the face-to-face/remote hybrid model, which has grown 15 points in the last year to reach 59.7%, while the pure telecommuting model has translated to half from the start of the pandemic until now.

Flexibility, an aid for professionals. In addition, the lack of flexibility is presented as a major obstacle for women: one in five has decided to leave her job after being forced to choose between looking after her children and continuing to develop her professional career. In addition, those who chose at the time to put their children first and provisionally interrupt their professional career, now doubt whether to reflect this pause in their CV: