ProgramBuyer to Launch Free Virtual Content Showcase

On-line screening portal ProgramBuyer will launch a free digital service uniting consumers and sellers affected by the cancellation of MipTV.

From March 30, these now unable to meet bodily will likely be ready to entry the brand new “Mip Releases” part on the ProgramBuyer portal. Any distributor, together with ProgramBuyer subscribers and non-subscribers, will likely be ready to entry new content material that might have in any other case launched in Cannes throughout MipTV.

Info, together with digital program catalogues and screeners, is being uploaded on particular person distributor branded pages, with a transparent search operate. ProgramBuyer already has greater than 75,000 hours of content material from 125 consumers of their system.

The portal’s present shoppers who will use the brand new characteristic embrace Pink Arrow Studios Worldwide and Past Distribution, whereas distributors attempting the service for the primary time embrace France television distribution, Mediterraneo Mediaset España Group and Canamedia.

Julia Schulte, SVP worldwide gross sales at France television distribution, mentioned: “We’re experiencing excessive demand for present content material at current and busy servicing offers, so this new operate can even save us time, because it permits consumers to display screen at their very own comfort after which contact us instantly to talk about titles which might be of curiosity.”

“The swift addition of this new characteristic will assist make sure that all the brand new programming that might have launched in Cannes can nonetheless be promoted, supplementing the continuing advertising and marketing efforts of the distributors’ groups,” mentioned ProgramBuyer co-founder Roz Parker.

The MipTV world content material market was due to run March 28-April 2 earlier than the coronavirus pandemic compelled its cancellation. MipTV On-line Plus, the market’s premium on-line service can even be accessible from March 30 and is free to all registered shoppers of MipTV, MipDoc and MipFormats.

ProgramBuyer.com is a free service for consumers. It doesn’t get entangled within the transaction or take a gross sales fee, with consumers and distributors dealing instantly with one another offline.