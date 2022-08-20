Programming from childhood: 5 perfect programming languages ​​for children, among which is also Python

Programming can be learned from when we are little. In fact, in Spain, skills integration is being adopted in schools to improve computational thinking. In February it was made official in the BOE or Official State Gazette that computational thinking will be part of the minimum teachings of early childhood education starting next year.

When we talk about teaching programming to a boy or girl under 5-6 years old, in reality we are referring to them knowing and beginning to familiarize themselves with the world of programming and its general language without their realizing it. That they have a first contact with this discipline in a playful and at the same time educational way.

The best thing is that there are programming languages ​​that are great for children to start programming. Here is a summary with five programming languages ​​that can help your sons and daughters or students to start in this world of software development.

Hedy Code

Hedy is a gradual programming language. Felienne Hermans, a Dutch scientist who works as a professor at the Leiden Institute for Advanced Computing, has created a new programming language as a proposal to teach writing code gradually.

Felienne’s proposal is this: use a gradual programming language that increases the number of elements level syntax. The name of that language is Hedy, and it is intended to teach programming and Python in a phased manner.

At the first level, Hedy only offers text printing and input request. This level is intended to introduce students to the idea of ​​a programming language, and the environment. From there, Hedy levels up to include more complex syntax and additional concepts. The project is open source and anyone can start testing it from this link directly in the browser.

Hedy is designed for all children who want to learn to program, although it is recommended that they know how to read English easily. Hedy is also ‘Open source’, which means that anyone who knows how to program could help improve it. Hedy’s code can be obtained from GitHub.

Microsoft Small Basic

Microsoft designed Small Basic to help kids transition from block-based programming (like Scratch) to text-based coding. For kids using Windows, it’s an ideal starting point. With only 14 keywords, it’s simple enough to understand quickly, but powerful enough to create demossmall games and applications.

It is based on .NET, so knowledge can be transferred to Visual Basic. Although Small Basic is run through a custom application, it is easy share the results with others via the web. Microsoft hosts online tutorials and resources, and Small Basic is absolutely free.

Scratch Junior





ScratchJr is an introductory programming language that allows children ages 5-7 to create their own interactive stories and games. Children match programming graphic blocks to make the characters move, jump, dance and sing. Kids can modify the characters in the paint editor, add their own voices and sounds, even insert their own photos – then use the programming blocks to bring the characters to life.

This visual programming language is based on drag and drop blocks of code to animate characters, create games and create applications.

Its creators say that when children learn to program with ScratchJr, they learn to create and express themselves with a computer, not just to interact with it. In the process, children learn to solve problems and design projects and develop cognitive skills that are essential for later academic development.

They also use math and language in a meaningful context, thus supporting the development of literacy and numeracy skills.

Python

In August 2022, Python was the number one most popular programming language in the world, as it has been on other occasions. It is easy to learn and has extensive support. That means that a boy or girl can also learn it.

Programmers use Python for web development, games, machine learning and much more, so the skills learned with Python will directly translate into potential future job skills. python will you can use for free on Windows, Mac, or Linux via the official Python website or through online tutorials that you can run in your browser, such as Introduction to Python, hosted on the Rasperry Pi.

There are different websites to learn.

Code.org





This platform, created by an organization that is already present in Spain, to encourage the use of programming among children. It is intended for people who are between 7 and 10 years old. The Code.org platform can be used.

In it we find tutorials of different levels associated with different ways of programmingbut the most interesting of all is that these challenges are based on themes and universes that are especially attractive to boys and girls.