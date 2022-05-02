Programming live on Twitch: four examples of ‘livecoders’ that teach us how to develop in Spanish

More and more content creators are dedicated to live programming: they are called ‘livecoders’. Sometimes they do it in short sessions, to solve a doubt or specific exercises; other times they spend hours broadcasting their programming sessions for their personal projects, seasoned with brief comments full of tips and tricks that we don’t always see in the edited videos.





Nor will we see in the edited videos all those cases of trial and error that make those of us who started programming so desperate: This helps to see that professional programmers are not that different from the rest of us.

Add to that the ways in which some of these livecoders manage to build a community around them, offering contests or promoting programming challenges, taking a look at their Twitch channels can become a useful educational (and recreational) resource for the average programmer.

We have compiled for you four examples in Spanish:

Brais Moure





As revealed in his ‘About’ on Twitch, Brais Moure has been a professional software engineer for more than 11 years, working as a freelance both as a Full Stack developer and creating apps for iOS and Android.

On his YouTube channel he regularly updates programming tutorials for iOS (Swift and Xcode) and Android (Kotlin and Android Studio), but also is live every day, from Monday to Fridayon his Twitch channel.

From that platform every week its popular programming ‘weekly challenges’and comment live on the solution to the challenge from the previous week (previously uploaded to its repository on GitHub).

midudev





Midudev, ‘alias’ of Miguel Ángel Durán, is a Full Stack developer who works as Lead Frontend at Adevinta Spainand has been recognized as a Google Developer Expert and GitHub Star.

“I usually stream learning and developing things with Javascript, React, Node.js, CSS…”.

In addition to his tutorials on YouTube, among his latest live streams on Twitch we can find from resolutions of doubts on programming in JavaScript, until tips on how to train and apply for jobs as developers, going through hacking sessions or live coding a landing page with HTML, CSS, JS, TailWind and Astro.

RafaLagoon





Rafael Laguna, better known as RafaLagoon, is a game developer and professor (university and CFGS). On his YouTube and Twitch channels, he explains, “I make video games and teach how to make them […] I also mess around with Raspberry Pi and Arduino”.

In his live shows of the last three weeks, for example, we can see him in 6-hour sessions building PCs for humanitarian purposes while chatting with viewers about game development with Godot Engine.

Carlos Azaustre





Carlos Azaustre is a “software engineer, recognized by Google as Developer Expert for Web Technologies”; he is also the author of the book ‘Learning JavaScript’. On his YouTube he offers multiple tutorials, and on his Twitch channel we find live coding sessions.

Although his specialty is desarrollo web (Teact, Node.JS, Next.JS…)we will also find various little things about Unity, Rust o Salesforce.