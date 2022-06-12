Prohibition of bullfights in Plaza México: what it consists of and since when it would apply

Plaza México must suspend its bullfighting calendar scheduled for the year 2022 by determination of a federal judge (Photo: Mario Guzmán/EFE)



This Friday June 10, 2022the First District Judge in Administrative Matters, Jonathan Bass Herrera, maintained the position of his first resolution and granted the indefinite suspension of bullfighting events inside Plaza México, in the Benito Juárez mayor’s office in Mexico City. In interview with Infobae Mexico, Mariana Ruiz Albarrana lawyer who is a member of Justicia Justa AC, assured that the verdict is not yet final.

“We still don’t have any sentence in the trial. This definitive suspension is as long as the trial is resolved and there is a pronouncement on the constitutionality or unconstitutionality of these regulations. (…) we need, first, a sentence to be able to establish a precedent. It is a first point or a first step to get there, but it is still not enough”, declared the member of Justicia Justa AC

The decision that orders the immediate and indefinite suspension of bullfighting events inside the arena of the City of Sports, was due to a protection filed by the Just Justice Civil Association. The main reason was to check the Bullfighting Regulationas well as the Law for the Celebration of Public Shows in Mexico Cityin light of Human Rights because, they consider, they violate “the right to a healthy environment”, which is recognized in the Political Constitution.

Plaza México is the largest of its kind in the world (Photo: Mario Guzmán/EFE)

“This regulation was issued since 1997. Since 1997 there have been several changes at the level of Human Rights, greater recognition and protection of Human Rights and we do not see that this change is reflected in the Bullfighting Regulations, which undoubtedly allows mistreatment animal by allowing these irregular treatments in bullfights. The same with the law of Mexico City that regulates public shows.

In that sense, the determination is addressed to the authorities of the Benito Juárez mayor’s office, as well as of Mexico City, who will be unable to grant permits for the development of bullfighting events in said demarcation, as well as “guarantee the protection, well-being and dignified and respectful treatment, promote a culture of care and protection under the logic of solidarity or collective responsibility” of the fighting bullsas stated in the resolution.

On the other hand, the TauroPlaza is obliged to suspension in planning, organization and execution of the events, related to the item, immediately.

The ban on bullfighting has been promoted by various civil organizations (Photo: Edgard Garrido/REUTERS)

Although, in principle, the decision will be in force during the period that the pertinent authorities take to dictate the definitive sentence, the capital city government, as well as the organization TauroPlaza, They have the possibility to challenge. In the event that this is the case, a collegiate court will be in charge of corroborating or rejecting the decision issued by Judge Bass Herrera.

For its part, after learning of the determination, a statement was issued on the social networks of Plaza México in which they announced the postponement of the calendar scheduled for 2022. In addition, they declared to continue “with the legal defense of Mexican customs and traditions, exhausting all legal instances at its disposal.

It would not be the first time that they file a challenge. After Judge Bass Herrera first announced the suspension on May 27, 2022, both the TauroPlaza like the government of Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo filed the appealalthough this was dismissed by two of the three magistrates of the Twenty-Second Collegiate Court on Administrative Matters involved in its discussion.

Events outside the bullfighting field may be held on the premises

In this way, the world’s largest venue of its kind must suspend the events scheduled for the rest of 2022. The closest would be on July 2, when the first Pamplona festival would take place there. Later, the schedule included events for September 15 and 16, as well as every weekend in October.

In the event that the final determination decrees the unconstitutionality of the codes involved, Mexico City could see the definitive ban on bullfighting events. Currently, Mexico is, along with Colombia and Spain, one of the countries where the bullfighting tradition is preserved. However, states like Sonora, Guerrero, Coahuila and Quintana Roo have decreed its definitive cancellation.

