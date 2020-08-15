Project Dolphin: India will get these benefits from the Dolphin Project, PM Modi announced the project

new Delhi: Ten years after the dolphin found in the Ganges was declared a national waterfall, on Saturday, the Prime Minister announced to start a project for the conservation of this species. Like ‘Tiger Project’ and ‘Elephant Project’, ‘Dolphin Project’ aims to conserve mammal aquifers. Also Read – 15 August: Rahul Gandhi hoisted the tricolor at Congress headquarters, spokesman Randeep Surjewala took a dig at PM

According to the environment ministry, these animals will be protected under the project and the population living near the river will be empowered to reduce pollution and provide fisheries and other means of livelihood through scientific methods.

Addressing the nation's name from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of India's 74th Independence Day, Modi said, "We will launch the 'Dolphin Project' for conservation of the sea dolphins found in the Ganges."

The ministry said that under the leadership of Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar, the duration of this project will be ten years. The dolphin found in the Ganges is a species of freshwater dolphin found in the Ganges and Brahmaputra rivers in India, Bangladesh and Nepal.

According to official figures, the number of these dolphins in Indian rivers is close to 3700. The dolphin found in the Ganges was declared a national water year in the year 2010.