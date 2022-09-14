Project Eve shows us more unbridled action in a new trailer that confirms the name change

The video that PlayStation has shared unravels the narrative by presenting some characters that we will meet.

Since last year’s PlayStation Showcase we had nothing of Project EVE. It has taken a whole year for us to have a new gameplay trailer in this State of Play. At the end of the video, the name change is confirmed, which will now be called: “Stellar Blade”. In addition, in the video it has been possible to meet new characters and their respective participation in the narrative.

Project Eve will be renamed Stellar BladeThe meaning of the new name is explained on the official PlayStation Blog. It turns out that the word “Stellar” means ‘stars’ in Latin while “Blade” is defined as ‘sword’, so with this word game we already know what its gameplay is about. We will incarnate Evewhere he will live a difficult adventure set in Xion, the last city that remains on Earth.

Eve and her companions aim to “reoccupy the extinct land“, but before they meet Adam, a character who helps Eve by taking her to Xion. It is in this city where multiple secrets and stories will be discovered. To fulfill their objective, it is important that our protagonist develop relationships with the inhabitants of Xion in order to rebuild said city.

Boss fights will be very demandingTo some extent the narrative will depend on some decisions relevant that we take. As for the epic battles that we will play, we already know that action is a fundamental component in which it will be vital dodge at the right time. With all this we will make up some unique combos and skills to dominate these explosive combats. In fact, they confirm that boss fights will be demandingso use a proper strategy It will be an obligation.

At the moment nothing is known about the possible release date of Project EVE, but initially it will arrive on PS5, according to what the description of the video uploaded to YouTube indicates. Other interesting announcements that this State of Play has left us has been the epic start with Tekken 8, which has been followed by a couple of games set in the feudal japan. One of them is Like a Dragon: Ishin!, it takes us to a land of samurai while the other is Rise of the Ronin.

Más sobre: Project EVE, Tokyo Game Show 2022, State of Play, PlayStation y Stellar Blade.