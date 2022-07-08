Project Galileo unites the dangers of a souls-like with the beauty of an Italy of myths and legends

The video game takes players through a fantasy world inspired by Italian folklore.

The enormous passion aroused in recent years with the so-called souls-like, you just have to see the success in sales of Elden Ring, continues to encourage new studios to seek to venture into this type of proposal, contributing their own personal touch. There are many examples, but the one we want to stay with in this news is Project Galileo, with a fantasy world inspired by Italian folklore.

Project Galileo is in development for PC, PS5, Xbox Series and Switch“Welcome to Enotria, a magical continent made up of a host of small kingdoms that, for centuries, was a land colored by an astonishing mix of culture and trade. A land where breathtaking views, sparkling seas and blue skies they remind us of the italian summer where the warm sun shines accompanied by the song of the cicadas, giving us a sample of the vast Italian folklore with all its incomparable customs and traditions,” we read in the video game’s cover letter.

At the playable level there is still not much to comment on, but the video shared a few days ago by those responsible does make it clear that we are facing one of those video games capable of entering your eyes for its excellent recreation of the neighboring Italian country.

However, its authors declare a title where all this powerful and colorful setting is combined with the usual darkness and dangers of souls-likeoffering the player a challenging journey where they will discover the legends, myths and forgotten history of Enotria while fighting against a variety of enemies.

At the moment we do not have a release date for a project in development for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X | S and Nintendo Switch, only this presentation video with a look at some of its different scenarios. In 3DJuegos you can take a look at the analysis of Elden Ring or, if you prefer to discover one of the best recent Italian developments, check out the review of Martha is Dead.

