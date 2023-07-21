Project K Was Titled Kalki 2898 AD:

People, pay attention The first trailer for the movie Project K came out on Friday morning. The trailer for the movie was shown at the San Diego Comic-Con.

Also, did we say that the new name of the movie is Kalki 2898 AD? The video shows us a dark future world. People like Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, as well as Amitabh Bachchan reflect the force that may alter the world.

The words “When the world has been taken over via darkness, a force may rise” flash on the screen, showing that Prabhas as well as his team are here to make the world a better place.

They are called drumrolls, and they are the beginning of the end of the darkness. ‘Project K.” We are excited for these heroes on the screen to beat the bad guys. May the force be alongside you is all we can say.

The view is that the dharma will be lost in the present Kaliyuga, as well as the world will be governed by those who are not fair. Kalki is the last incarnation of the Hindu god Vishnu. He will come at the end of the Kaliyuga to kill all the bad people.

The Film’s Story Take You To he End Of The Kaloiyuga:

When we see Kalki in 2898 AD, we are taken to the final days of Kaliyuga, when darkness has taken over the world. In “Kalki 2898 AD,” Prabhas appears to be the force that is going to end the darkness.

In the sci-fi movie set in the future, Prabhas looked very good. The sneak peek also showed Amitabh Bachchan, who might be playing an unfair master, and Deepika Padukone, who might be playing a foot soldier.

Based on the name and the sneak peek, it seems possible that Kalki is based on how the real Kalki character looks, which has been said to be the case in our films.

The story takes place in 2898 AD, which is obviously 800 years from now. Let’s observe if the teaser as well as video are more interesting than this sneak peek.

The story of the movie, which takes place in the far future in the year 2898 AD, combines science fiction elements with a gripping plot. The voiceover at the beginning of the sample is scary “When darkness takes over the world, a force rises.” This sets the tone for the brave story that follows.

At first glance, you can’t tell what parts Kamal Haasan as well as Disha Patani are playing. The outfits in the last shot seem to hint at the fight between Prabhas as well as Amitabh Bachchan.

Who Is Kalki?

In Hindu legend, Kalki represents the 10th as well as final form of the god Vishnu. He comes at the end of the Kali Yuga, which is the darkest time in human history. The “Kalki 2898 AD” preview says, “When darkness takes over the world, a new force will rise.” This sets the scene for Prabhas.

The film’s price has not been made public, but Variety thinks it is around $75 million, which would make it one of the more expensive Indian movies ever made.

Release Date Of Kalki 2898 Ad:

According to a story in Bollywood Hungama, it is a highly awaited project for the star because it is a big-budget film that will cost Rs 500 crore to make.

In a recent interview, the film’s director, Ashwini Dutt, said that they are shooting for a release date of the 12th of January 2024. This means that fans won’t have to wait too much longer to see their favorite star upon the big screen.

The movie Project K, which stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, as well as Amitabh Bachchan, now has a date for its release. The movie is set to come out in cinemas on the happy day of Mahashivratri, January 12, 2024. The actors posted about the new image on their own social media accounts.

Other Details About The Kalki 2898 Ad:

This movie was led by Prabhas. It was written and directed by Nag Ashwin, and it was backed by Ashwini Dutt’s Vyjayanthi Movies, which is the biggest production company in TFI. Dani Sanchez-Lopez is in charge of the photography, as well as Mickey J. Meyer is in charge of making the music.

Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao’s name is being thrown around as the editor of Project K, even though the name of the editor hasn’t been confirmed yet. This is because it is believed that the director has kept the same workers from Mahanati.

At The San Diego Comic-Con 2023, Kalki 2898 AD:

From July 20–23, 2023, San Diego Comic-Con will be held. Stars such as Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, as well as Nag Ashwin were there as part of the Project K team. At San Diego Comic-Con 2023, the team behind Project K will announce the film’s title, a teaser for it, and when it will come out.

The stars from the movie will also be on a talk called “This was Project K A First Glimpse of India’s Mytho-Sci-Fi Epic,” which will be held on July 20.