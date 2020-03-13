‘Project Runway’ Finale Recap: Find Out Who Won Season 18

SPOILER ALERT: Don’t learn when you have not but watched the season finale of “Challenge Runway” Season 18.

This season of “Challenge Runway” couldn’t finish with out Sergio Guadarrama combating for one closing trigger. This time? The arctic, and what humanity is doing to it. He additionally stole some highlight for a private proposal. However in the long run, he didn’t come away with the largest prize — Geoffrey Mac did.

Final week, viewers had been left with a cliffhanger. The episode ended with the ultimate 4 contestants — Guadarrama, Mac, Nancy Volpe-Beringer and Victoria Cocieru — nonetheless within the operating to advance to New York Trend Week and finally take house the quarter-million greenback prize and CFDA mentorship.

Cocieru’s seems paid homage to Moldova, her house nation, and included crocheted hats that her mother helped her make. The judges had been impressed, however the assortment wasn’t fairly there to place her in first. Love her or hate her, Cocieru’s antics through the season had been nothing lower than iconic, and her closing presentation was a woman’s asymmetrical fantasy.

Volpe-Beringer, whose comparatively older age has been referenced all through the whole season, additionally had a whole second through the closing runway present: Her assortment was the dictionary definition of inclusivity and featured a mannequin who used a wheelchair, a mannequin with a prosthetic leg and a plus-sized mannequin. Inclusion is Volpe Beringer’s whole ethos and the designer mentioned her life and mission modified after designing for a Paralympic athlete in Episode 11.

All through the competitors, Guadarrama acquired flack for being a bit too impressed by different designers (learn: toeing the road a bit too near copying). In true vogue, he didn’t miss the possibility to take a web page from Glenn Weiss and proposed to his associate after the runway present. Love wins!

However finally, it was Mac who was topped the precise winner of “Challenge Runway” Season 18.

The atex maverick (and fan favourite) had flip-flopped between thriving and flailing all through the competitors, however his closing assortment — hype beast however make it Billie Eilish — secured his spot on high. Within the finale, visitor decide Serena Williams praised the designer’s jackets, revealing her love for all issues outerwear regardless of her Floridian residence, whereas Elaine Welteroth raved about his outsized, Rick Owens-esque items. One of the best suggestions nevertheless got here from his father, whose profession within the army served as inspiration for Mac within the competitors.

“I hope I made you proud,” he instructed his father between tears on a telephone name after profitable.