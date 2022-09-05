Prolonged COVID: what foods and drinks are recommended to alleviate symptoms

It is key that people with Prolonged COVID consume more vegetables, fruits, olive oil, nuts and whole grains (EFE)

Long-term COVID can develop after you have had the coronavirus infection. Common symptoms include fatigue, brain fog, palpitations, and shortness of breath. Even researchers around the world are trying to understand its causes but some experts already consider that the type of food consumed can play a key role in helping to cope with the aftermath of coronavirus infection.

According to Dr. Greg Vanichkachorn, who directs the COVID-19 Activity Rehabilitation program at the Mayo Clinicfrom United States, symptoms are only “half the picture. The other half is how those symptoms affect the person’s ability to live their life. Unfortunately, long-standing COVID symptoms can be quite limiting ”.

Prolonged COVID is essentially a post-infection condition that can persist for weeks, months, or years – long after a person tests negative for COVID-19. But nutrition plays a vital role. Heart disease, certain types of cancer, stroke and type 2 diabetes are also fought “with a knife and fork”, Joan said Salge Blake, professor of nutrition at Boston University. “That’s empowering because you’re in control of what’s on your plate and what you eat,” she added.

Among the most frequent symptoms of Prolonged COVID are fatigue, brain fog, palpitations and respiratory difficulties (Getty)

Recently, The UK Association of Healthy Eating Guidance Professionals (known by its acronym BDA) clarified what to consider if a person has prolonged COVID.

“Eating can be a challenge when you’re sick. But your body needs a balanced and wide variety of vitamins, minerals, protein, energy, fiber, and fluid to function best and aid recovery. A good intake helps muscles rebuild, maintains the immune system and increases energy levels. Diets with this balance and diversity include the Mediterranean-type diet (considered an anti-inflammatory diet) and the United Kingdom National Health Service Dietary Guide”.

The so-called “Mediterranean diet” allows you to have a more balanced diet. It is beneficial for health in general; specifically, a Mediterranean diet, rich in vegetables, fruits, olive oil, nuts and whole grains. Fruits and vegetables, in particular, are “powerhouse” when it comes to essential vitamins and minerals, Dr. Blake told Live Science. CNBC. However, that doesn’t mean giving up meat or protein. Adding fish and chicken are good options.

Fatty fish, such as tuna and salmon, are a good source of omega-3 acids, which can improve cardiovascular health (Getty)

On the other hand, if there is a poor intake of proteins can contribute to increased fatigue. Precisely prolonged COVID can produce fatigue. Then consuming certain products could increase it even more. Instead, say yes to fish like tuna and salmon, which are a good source of omega-3 acids, which can improve cardiovascular health.

It should also be noted that scientific research has not yet confirmed whether any specific vitamins are helpful in fighting Prolonged COVID. But it’s important to treat vitamin deficiencies, Vanichkachorn said. For example, a vitamin B12 deficiency can cause symptoms such as fatigue, shortness of breath, and difficulty thinking.

Minerals like iron are also important. A recent study indicated that Long-Covid patients may have problems with the way their body uses and stores iron. “Iron deficiency can cause many symptoms, such as anemia and fatigue. Deficiency can occur for many reasons, such as poor intake, but it can also be associated with chronic diseases”Vanichkachorn said. However, he cautioned against taking vitamin or mineral supplements without first consulting a doctor.

Drink water or lemonade is also important to stay hydrated after the coronavirus infection / Archive

Another piece of advice that should be followed to the letter is drink water quite often during the day. Dr. Vanichkachorn insisted that all long-standing COVID patients need to stay hydrated. “When people have acute Covid, they are usually resting and sleeping for long periods. Because of this, their nutrition is altered, especially hydration,” he added.

“If left unchecked, dehydration can make anyone feel unwell, not just long-term COVID patients,” he said. If plain water is too boring, you can also add a piece of fruit, such as a lemon or lime, to enhance the flavor. Keep a bottle handy to remind yourself to stay hydrated.

As prolonged COVID can be associated with inflammation in the body, another recommendation is to avoid consuming products that make inflammation even worse. The infection can cause significant inflammation in the body. Red meat and processed products, such as sugary drinks and desserts, can make inflammation worse. “I remind patients that we are all human and that it is okay to indulge once in a while. But I would keep those foods exactly as that: a treat and not a staple,” Vanichkachorn said.

When you have symptoms of Prolonged COVID, you should consult a doctor. It can be evaluated if there is iron deficiency or some other alterations (Getty Images)

According to the BDA Dietitians Association summarized some keys for people with Prolonged COVID:

– Plan ahead, if possible, for quick and easy snacks, meals, and nutritious drinks.

– Eat regularly.

– Avoid restrictive diets.

– Try to follow a Mediterranean-type diet, which includes a wide range of foods rich in plants.

– Control unwanted weight changes: try to maintain a healthy and stable weight.

– Be kind to yourself. Eating can be quite difficult when you are sick. Small changes are usually the ones that work best.

