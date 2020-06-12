Prominent Marvel And DC Writer Denny O’Neil Is Dead At 81

This paved the way in which for Denny O’Neil to take the reins on Batman within the 1970s. His iconic run with the Caped Crusader on this interval noticed Batman’s tales changing into much less campy (as was so frequent in the course of the Silver Age of Comics) and extra severe, which mirrored Batman’s darker roots. He additionally co-created characters like Ra’s al Ghul, Talia al Ghul and Leslie Tompkins, in addition to revitalized iconic villains like The Joker and Two-Face. The al Ghuls are particularly notable, as they might go on to be featured in Christopher Nolan’s Darkish Knight trilogy and the Arrowverse, in addition to Ra’s showing in Gotham.