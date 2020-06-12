Prominent Marvel And DC Writer Denny O’Neil Is Dead At 81

Go away a Remark
Within the comedian e book enterprise, it’s onerous sufficient leaving a memorable imprint on one character, not to mention many. Nevertheless, throughout his time writing for each Marvel and DC over the a long time, author Denny O’Neil managed to depart distinctive marks on a number of heavy hitters on this planet of superheroes, together with Batman, Inexperienced Arrow and Spider-Man. Sadly, O’Neil is now not with us, having handed away on the age of 81.
Denny O’Neil’s household confirmed to Newsarama that he died of pure causes final night time, June 11. Born in 1939, O’Neil kicked off his comedian e book profession when he was employed by Marvel within the mid-1960s after Roy Thomas, who would additionally develop into a massively influential comedian e book author, steered that he take the Marvel’s writers check. O’Neil’s early work over on the Home of Concepts included short-lived stints on Physician Unusual, Daredevil and the X-Males.
Shortly after going from Marvel to Charlton Comics, Denny O’Neil kicked off his iconic time with DC Comics when he and various different Charlton freelancers have been introduced over. O’Neil began off writing for books like Marvel Lady and Justice League of America, however he actually made a splash when he began tackling Inexperienced Arrow, with the author stripping Oliver Queen of his wealth and turning him right into a socially-conscious, left-wing superhero. O’Neil then teamed with artist Neal Adams (one in every of their many collaborations on Inexperienced Lantern/Inexperienced Arrow, a e book that addressed quite a few political and social points because the eponymous heroes fought crime collectively.
This paved the way in which for Denny O’Neil to take the reins on Batman within the 1970s. His iconic run with the Caped Crusader on this interval noticed Batman’s tales changing into much less campy (as was so frequent in the course of the Silver Age of Comics) and extra severe, which mirrored Batman’s darker roots. He additionally co-created characters like Ra’s al Ghul, Talia al Ghul and Leslie Tompkins, in addition to revitalized iconic villains like The Joker and Two-Face. The al Ghuls are particularly notable, as they might go on to be featured in Christopher Nolan’s Darkish Knight trilogy and the Arrowverse, in addition to Ra’s showing in Gotham.
Denny O’Neil’s different notable accomplishments throughout his time at DC Comics within the ‘70s included writing varied Superman tales and tackling pulp hero The Shadow, however by 1980, he jumped again over to Marvel Comics, the place he wrote for characters like Spider-Man, Daredevil and Iron Man. These stints noticed O’Neil introducing characters like Madame Net, Hydro-Man, Obadiah Stane and Girl Deathstrike, with the latter three having already appeared on movie, and Net being lined as much as get her personal film.
By the mid 1986, Denny O’Neil returned to DC Comics to be the editor of the Batman books, a place he would maintain for practically a decade and a half and included him overseeing the demise of Jason Todd, the second Robin. Along with additionally penning varied Batman titles and graphic novels throughout that point, O’Neil additionally wrote The Query and the Armageddon 2001 crossover occasion.
Exterior of the comedian e book realm, Denny O’Neil wrote episodes for the TV exhibits G.I. Joe: A Actual American Hero, Logan’s Run, Superboy and Batman: The Animated Sequence, in addition to varied comedian book-related novels, such because the novelizations for Batman Begins and The Darkish Knight. It must also be famous that when O’Neil was at Marvel Comics, the corporate was churning out Transformers tales, and he’s credited for naming lead Autobot protagonist, Optimus Prime.
We right here at CinemaBlend provide our condolences to Denny O’Neil’s household and mates. Should you have been a fan of his work, tell us within the feedback beneath.
