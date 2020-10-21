Promise Your Promise ….. In Bihar Election Showers, Which Party Has Promised People, Know Promise

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: There are only a few days left in the first phase of Bihar elections. All parties have put their full strength in election rallies to win the election. The round of accusation and counter-accusation continues in each speech. While political alliances are beating the electoral fray in the name of Bihar’s development, the opposition parties are completely attacking the ruling party and are trying to pinpoint deficiencies. Also Read – VIDEO: Aishwarya’s daughter-in-law Aishwarya will increase the odds of stunning! Blessed by touching CM Nitish’s leg

Meanwhile, all the parties have issued a manifesto, keeping a long list of promises in front of the public, in which a lot of breathtaking promises have been made. The NDA and the Grand Alliance are in front of the public with a box of big election promises, while small parties have also made big promises to the public. If someone has talked about building a temple of Sita Maiya, then someone is promising 10 lakh jobs, some is worrying about the farmers and some is asking the people of Bihar for just one year. Also Read – Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav will rally together on 23 October in Bihar, this is the program

Declaration letter of Grand Alliance, employment suit

For the Bihar assembly elections, the grand alliance named the manifesto a change of resolution letter and the leaders of the left party together with the RJD-Congress released the manifesto, mentioning the priorities set after the formation of the government in Bihar. Has gone, in which the biggest thing is that in the first cabinet, there has been talk of giving employment to one million youth.

Apart from this, it has been said that the application form to be filled for the examination will be waived off, the fare to go to the examination centers. There has also been a promise to stop migration from Bihar, equal work for teachers, equal pay for livelihoods, livelihoods, farmers.

Congress issued separate manifesto

After this joint declaration, the Congress on Wednesday released a separate manifesto from its grand alliance, stating the change letter, the party promised free power to farmers of Bihar, debt waiver of farmers as well as protection of daughters. Have done

LJP manifesto, promise of development Also Read – Bihar Election 2020: Congress releases manifesto, will review liquor ban, know what else

LJP, which counted the shortcomings of Nitish Kumar, released his manifesto as his vision document. LJP chief Chirag Paswan has promised to build a grand temple of Sita Maiya in his party’s manifesto along with Bihar’s development, employment. Chirag, with his vision of Bihar First Bihari First, has also promised the facility of free bus travel to women, equal work equal pay as well as the establishment of modern cancer institutions.

NDA has not yet released declaration form, report card

The thing to note now among all this is that the ruling NDA has not yet issued its manifesto, but has issued a report card. The report card issued by the NDA first included removing Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and laying the foundation of Ram temple in Ayodhya, while giving Muslim women freedom from triple talaq, BJP has given a new dimension to its ideological background. . Also Fourlane street. Construction of street drain and paved roads, bridges have been reported.