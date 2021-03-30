‘Promised Land’ Drama Pilot at ABC Casts Christina Ochoa

Christina Ochoa has been forged in a significant position of the ABC drama pilot “Promised Land,” Selection has discovered.

The present is described as an epic, generation-spanning drama about two Latinx households vying for wealth and energy in California’s Sonoma Valley.

Ochoa will star as Veronica Sandoval, the eldest daughter of the Sandoval household, a rich vineyard-owning household within the Sonoma Valley. Veronica is the extremely succesful inheritor to the Heritage Wines empire and her father Joe’s trusted Quantity Two. However her drive and ambition have left her with some obtrusive private blindspots, and Veronica’s seemingly excellent life quickly begins to unravel.

Ochoa most not too long ago appeared in “Animal Kingdom” on TNT, which was not too long ago renewed for a sixth and remaining season. She additionally appeared in ABC’s “A Million Little Issues” in addition to reveals like “Valor,” “Blood Drive,” and “Matador.” She’s going to subsequent be seen within the Western characteristic sequel “Boon” reverse Neal McDonough.

Ochoa and her QE Productions banner are repped by Buchwald.

Matt Lopez is about to write down and govt produce “Promised Land,” with Adam Kolbrenner additionally govt producing. ABC Signature will function the studio. Lopez has developed a lot of tasks with ABC and different broadcasters prior to now. He most not too long ago created the CTV drama “Gone.” As a characteristic author, his credit embrace “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice,” “Race to Witch Mountain,” and “Bedtime Tales.”

ABC’s different drama pilot orders this 12 months embrace the Sam Esmail mission “Acts of Crime,” “Epic” govt produced by Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis, and “Nationwide Parks” from co-writer and govt producer Kevin Costner.