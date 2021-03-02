Promising Young Girl: How a Makeup Artist Transformed Carey Mulligan

As quickly as Makeup Head Angie Wells acquired Emerald Fennell’s script for “Promising Young Girl,” she had notes to make. She observed the totally different personas that Carey Mulligan’s Cassie goes via, particularly when “she’s doing her hits; it wasn’t comfortable and fairly.”

Fennell’s movie follows Cassie, who by day works in a espresso store, and by evening turns into avenging angel as she seeks revenge on the boys who’ve precipitated her finest good friend unimaginable ache.

Wells broke down her course of behind crafting the appears for Cassie, and divulges she gave the appears nicknames. “When she’s within the bar with a mini gown and her hair is pulled up into a ponytail, that’s the ‘Home made Kardashian’ look.” She provides, “I needed to make it sexual and alluring, however make it appear like she did it herself.”

The very last thing Wells needed to do was create a completely put-together look, as it might take the viewer out of the second. She purposely didn’t mix the contour, outlined the lips and used a lot of gloss. Says Wells, “That is somebody who watched Instagram and YouTube movies and practiced within the mirror.”

Later within the movie, as Cassie’s character is descending into a darker realm and is at a breaking level, she sits in entrance of a mirror and, riffing off of the Joker, smears her purple lipstick throughout her face.

“I knew I needed a darkish purple lip for that, as I knew her persona was this grungy kind character. I didn’t need something black, so I picked out a deep-blue purple,” Wells explains.

“It’s edgy and horrifying,” Wells says of the nurse look that comes within the third act of the movie. Her inspiration? A blow-up doll. “Blow-up dolls have a wide-eye and a massive mouth look, so I performed to that.”

Watch the video above as Wells reveals extra about her inspiration and course of behind the look of “Promising Young Girl.”