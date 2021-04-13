‘Promising Young Lady’ to Offer Free Screenings for College Students

“Promising Young Lady,” the darkish comedy starring Carey Mulligan, will probably be supplied for free to school college students.

Focus Options, the movie’s backer, has partnered with RAINN, the nation’s largest anti-sexual violence group, to host digital screenings of the movie on April 15. Following the displaying, Laverne Cox will average a dialog together with her co-star Mulligan and Emerald Fennell, who wrote and directed the movie.

By bringing the movie to college students, each Focus and RAINN hope to proceed the dialog towards sexual assault and violence on school campuses. Statistically, 13% of all college students expertise sexual assault or rape throughout their time in school, in accordance to a press launch.

“Promising Young Lady” facilities on Cassie (Mulligan), a medical faculty dropout who avenges the loss of life of her finest good friend, who was raped. The film, which initially premiered on the Sundance Movie Pageant, has been nominated for 5 Academy Awards, together with finest image.

“Sexual violence can have an effect on not solely the survivor, however the folks and communities round them,” mentioned Heather Drevna, RAINN’s vp of communications. “‘Promising Young Lady’ has sparked vital conversations concerning the cultural response to sexual assault, therapeutic, justice and bystander accountability. We thank Focus Options for making ‘Promising Young Lady’ obtainable to school college students, who’re at elevated danger of sexual violence, to proceed this important dialogue.”

Students can RSVP for the free screenings and dialog right here, which will probably be held on Thursday at 7 p.m. native time.

In case you or somebody you recognize has been sexually assaulted, please contact the Nationwide Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.