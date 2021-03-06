‘Promising Young Woman ‘Wins Best Film at Australia’s AACTA

Emerald Fennell’s “Promising Young Woman” has received Best Image at the tenth Australian Academy of Cinema and Tv Arts (AACTA) Worldwide Awards. Carey Mulligan additionally scooped the Best Lead Actress in Film award for the movie.

Different winners embody “Nomadland” director Chloé Zhao, who turned the primary girl to obtain the AACTA Worldwide Award for Best Path in Film.

“The Trial of the Chicago 7,” written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, took residence Best Screenplay in Film and Best Supporting Actor in Film for Sacha Baron Cohen’s transformative work, marking his first AACTA Worldwide Award win.

AACTA CEO Damian Trewhella mentioned: “Immediately’s outcomes are a testomony to the depth and excellence being produced globally in movie and TV. It’s notably particular to see Australian powerhouse Margot Robbie behind the scenes on such an vital piece of labor with ‘Promising Young Woman’ taking out Best Film. To have began her profession in Australia on a cleaning soap like ‘Neighbours’ to now cementing her place as certainly one of Hollywood’s most important and influential storytellers is unbelievable. Additionally it is great to see an actor like Aaron Pedersen stand up and obtain Best Actor in a Collection in a class overflowing with extraordinary expertise.”

NSW Minister for Jobs, Funding, Tourism and Western Sydney Stuart Ayres mentioned: “Sydney is proud to be a significant participant within the international movie and tv business, producing native expertise each on-screen and behind the scenes, whereas additionally selling excellence on the worldwide stage. The AACTA Worldwide Awards have performed a big function on this area, whereas highlighting Sydney’s profile as a number one artistic hub. I congratulate the workforce at the AACTA for his or her ingenuity in guaranteeing this vital business occasion may very well be staged in a brand new and progressive format.”

AACTA INTERNATIONAL AWARD WINNERS

AACTA Worldwide Award for Best Film

“Promising Young Woman”

AACTA Worldwide Award for Best Path in Film

Chloé Zhao – “Nomadland”

AACTA Worldwide Award for Best Screenplay in Film

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

AACTA Worldwide Award for Best Drama Collection

“The Queen’s Gambit”

AACTA Worldwide Award for Best Comedy Collection

“Schitt’s Creek”

AACTA Worldwide Award for Best Lead Actor in Film

Chadwick Boseman –”Ma Rainey’s Black Backside”

AACTA Worldwide Award for Best Lead Actress in Film

Carey Mulligan – “Promising Young Woman”

AACTA Worldwide Award for Best Supporting Actor in Film

Sacha Baron Cohen – “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

AACTA Worldwide Award for Best Supporting Actress in Film

Olivia Colman – “The Father”

AACTA Worldwide Award for Best Actor in a Collection

Aaron Pedersen – “Thriller Street”

AACTA Worldwide Award for Best Actress in a Collection

Anya Taylor-Pleasure – “The Queen’s Gambit”