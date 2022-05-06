Promote the use of video games among children with cancer: this is the collaboration between Juegaterapia and GGTech

The alliance has the objective of holding esports competitions for children undergoing chemotherapy treatment.

‘Playing chemo flies by’. That was the motto of the documentary play therapy In collaboration with PlayStation, one of the many actions carried out by the foundation to promote the use of video games among children with cancer. The entity remains firmly determined to improve the quality of life of boys and girls undergoing chemotherapy through games, which leads us to their new collaboration.

Through an alliance with GGTechJuegaterapia has the objective of designing different esports competitions and tournaments for children to participate, including both those in the hospital and those at home. In this way, the foundation carries out various initiatives that not only help organize these events, but also promote other already existing activities.

In this sense, the organization highlights the development and maintenance of a competition space in Qualy.gg, GGTech’s competition and esports platform, to host all Juegaterapia competitive activities. To this is added the donation of a check 2.250 euros earmarked to help the foundation’s initiatives, and even more support for the esports team Gamer Hairless.

From Juegaterapia, in addition, they remember the benefits of video games in this field. According to one of his studies, a 14% reduction in pain of pediatric oncology patients who played video games while receiving their treatment and it has been recorded a 20% drop in the need for morphine to the kids. In short, a sample of the positive effects of video games.

