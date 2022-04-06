Promotion to Liga MX could return: who are the first candidates

Atlético de San Luis was the last team to rise in category from Ascenso MX (Photo: REUTERS/Henry Romero)

The MX League could be facing its last months as a league without promotion or relegation, because according to ESPNthe possibility of resuming the fight to climb to the first division of soccer in Mexico is very close.

This is due to the fact that four teams began the process of certification before the Mexican Football Federation (FMF), with which they would have the possibility of ascending if they achieve the necessary sporting merits; however, in accordance with league requirements, it is essential that the four teams are endorsedsince at least four certified clubs are needed to resume promotion.

What are the clubs that requested your certification to ascend?

The teams that have already started the process and that would have been confirmed by ESPN are the Atlante, Yucatan Deer, Atletico Morelia and black lionswho would become the first clubs with the possibility of returning to the First divisiona process that concluded with the reception of applications on April 4.

Atlante was champion of the Liga Expansión MX Apertura 2021 (Photo: Twitter/ @LigaExpansiónMX)

The requirements demanded by the Liga de Expansión MX to ascend are the following:

1. Affiliation File. The Club must be up to date with its membership file in accordance with the FMF Statute and the Membership, Name and Venue Regulations (RANS).

2. Infrastructure Criteria. The Club must comply in its stadium with the minimum requirements in terms of: playing field, lighting, changing rooms, boxes, health, medical and security services, and press. As well as training fields and Club House.

3. Economic Control Criteria. The Cubes must comply with the objectives indicated in the Economic Control Guidelines. Specifically, financial statements, budgets and a letter of no debts will be evaluated.

4. Institutional Structure. It must be proven that the Club has the institutional structure model that allows, through the distribution of areas and functions, to have a better corporate order.

5. Improvement Fund Application Guidelines. Verify that the Clubs did not allocate more than 50% to the payment of sports payroll and that the rest was used for the operating expenses of the Club.

6. Opinion of the external consultant. A consultant designated by LIGA MX will issue an opinion regarding the historical financial information and the Business Plan that each Club must submit to expose its growth project for 3 years.

Atlético de Morelia would be another of the clubs that would have requested their certification to be promoted to Liga MX (Photo: Twitter/@C_A_Morelia)

Of the four clubs that revealed in ESPNthree made the announcement through their social networks: Atlante, Morelia and Black Lionswho reported that they had submitted all the documentation on April 4, so only the Venados de Yucatán were missing to confirm the four necessary candidates.

This led to all kinds of speculation, which were fueled by the journalist from Aztec Sports David Medranowho stated that only three teams had officially requested certification, so at the last minute the expected four clubs did not come together.

David Medrano stated that only three clubs requested certification to promote to Liga MX (Photo: Twitter/medranoazteca)

“The minimum capacity of 20 thousand fans and the lack of sports structure the main arguments for several Expansion clubs not to submit a request for certification,” said the reporter.

So far, the three clubs that have officially submitted the application for certification are Atlante, Morelia and Black Lionswho could become the first teams with the possibility of promotion, as long as another institution joins and all are endorsed.

In accordance with ESPNthe other teams that would have been interested in presenting the documentation were Cancun F.C., Zacatecas miners, Bulls of Celaya and roadrunnerwho also did not express themselves on the matter.

