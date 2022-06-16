Prosecutor’s Office of Edomex recovered Toluca club shirts that were stolen

The Edomex Prosecutor’s Office recovered the official Toluca club shirts that were stolen in May (Photo: Twitter/@FiscaliaEdomex)

The Attorney General’s Office of the State of Mexico (FGJEM) reported on the afternoon of Wednesday, June 15, on the detention of a person that he had in his possession official Toluca club jersey they were reported as reported stolen at the end of May and their whereabouts had not been known for 16 days.

Through an official statement, the prosecution authorities detailed the operation that allowed them to protect the 23 jerseys of the Red Devils that were stolen in the state of Veracruz on May 30. The police mobilization was carried out thanks to a complaintwhich gave details of the individual who was profiting from the team’s jerseys choricero.

According to reports from the authorities, company personnel Under Armoursportswear store, took it upon himself to contact the Investigative Police (PDI) and report the crime being committed by the individual who had a lot of new t-shirts of the team that will be used for the 2022 Opening of Liga MX.

There were 23 shirts that the Edomex Prosecutor’s Office recovered (Photo: Twitter/@FiscaliaEdomex)

Agents of the Edomex Prosecutor’s Office arrived on the street Sultepec of the Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz neighborhood in the municipality of Tolucawhere the subject was. The PDI agents proceeded to review the merchandise and managed to locate the batch number, which corresponded to the one reported by the First Division team when they were illegally stolen, as detailed by the Prosecutor’s Office:

“After conducting an investigation, 23 shirts were found, the same ones that when checking their barcodes, it was confirmed that they coincide with the batch number of the stolen merchandise.”

Once the corresponding review was carried out, they arrested the 40-year-old man identified as Caesar “N”who would be facing the charge of crime of concealment by reception. The person involved will be made available to the authorities to continue with his legal process and determine his probable guilt in the crime in question.

The Prosecutor’s Office reported the arrest of a person for the theft of merchandise from the Toluca club (Photo: Twitter/@FiscaliaEdomex)

On the other hand, the State Prosecutor’s Office asked the population to report situations of this type or if they have information regarding the person involved, César “N”, collaborate for the investigation that will be carried out.

At the end of May, the team led by Ignacio Nacho Ambriz informed the fans and the general public of the criminal act that left them without their official shirts for the season 2022 – 2023. Through your social networks reported that various batches of their jerseys had been stolenfor which he extended an apology to the fans for the delays that the event would mean for the deliveries of the orders that had already been made.

“By this means we inform you that, unfortunate, the merchandise and the Toluca FC uniforms for the next season 2022 – 2023 they could not be delivered in a timely manner, since the container of the logistics operator that was transporting them was stolen”, it could be read in the statement from Deportivo Toluca.

Deportivo Toluca FC denounced the theft of its merchandise on social networks (Photo: Twitter/@TolucaFC)

The directive of the Red Devils also asked fans to report accounts or internet profiles that were profiting from the shirts. From that moment the authorities of the State of Mexico contacted the squad of the MX League to provide them with support to recover their merchandise.

Despite the warning, social media groups like on Facebook they began to spread the sale of the team jersey and some sales that supposedly corresponded to the stolen uniforms went viral.

KEEP READING:

The millionaire figure that Rayados would pay Atlético de Madrid for Germán Berterame

Armando Archundia was appointed as the new director of the Arbitration Commission

Jürgen Damm debuted and scored with America: his situation with the club is not yet decided