Protagonist Hires Focus Executive Luane Gauer as Head of Acquisitions

Former Focus Options government Luane Gauer has joined gross sales, manufacturing and finance firm Protagonist Footage as head of acquisitions.

As vice-president, manufacturing and acquisitions at Focus in Los Angeles, Gauer labored on movies for worldwide distribution, together with Emerald Fennell’s Sundance title “Promising Younger Lady”; worldwide acquisitions like Joanna Hogg’s “The Memento,” Asghar Fahradi’s “All people Is aware of”; and Pedro Almodovar’s “Ache and Glory”; as effectively as in-house productions together with Luke Greenfield’s upcoming “Half Brothers.”

Gauer was beforehand at Common Footage in London, the place she labored in worldwide manufacturing and acquisitions.

“I’ve lengthy been an admirer of Protagonist Footage and am delighted to hitch the group,” mentioned Gauer. “I look ahead to working with them and with distinctive creators on movies that encourage and entertain audiences the world over.”

Protagonist CEO Dave Bishop mentioned: “Recognised for her distinctive style, broad trade data, and worldwide filmmaker relationships, Luane might be basic to our continued development at an thrilling time for the enterprise.”

Gauer replaces Isabelle Stewart who left in July, and is now with Amazon’s spoken-word leisure firm Audible as director, content material growth and acquisition.

Protagonist’s slate consists of Mariano Cohn and Gastón Duprat’s “Official Competitors,” starring Antonio Banderas and Penelope Cruz; Ben Sharrock’s “Limbo,” starring Sidse Babett Knudsen and Amir El-Masry; Joanna Hogg’s “The Memento: Half II,” starring Tilda Swinton, Joe Alwyn and Richard Ayoade; Edward Corridor’s “Blithe Spirit,” starring Dan Stevens, Isla Fisher and Leslie Mann; and David and Nathan Zellner’s “Alpha Gang,” starring Mackenzie Davis, Sofia Boutella and Nicholas Hoult.