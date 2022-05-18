Protect your PC from the heat wave by reducing temperatures with these 6 methods

A heat wave hits Europe in the week of May 16 to 22, endangering (among many other things) the health of our PC. Temperature is, along with dust, one of the main enemies of electronic devices; especially those that we use in intensive tasks such as to play. It is entirely possible that your graphics card reaches 70-80ºC in a normal gaming session, but according to the AEMET a period of “at least three days consecutive “particularly hot throughout the Peninsula, with special emphasis on the central areas and Andalusia.

Fortunately for us, there are many ways to reduce the temperature of our computer—from changing the thermal paste to making underclocking to the GPU, going through buying more fans. In this specific case, we are going to focus on ways to combat the heat wave, that is, an external factor. Of course, apart from the strategies listed below, there are many others that you can put into practice even when the temperatures are more pleasant.

How do I know what temperature my components are at?

There are several applications capable of measuring the temperatures of your graphics card and your processor, although the most popular among gamers is MSI Afterburner because it allows you to flatten the results in real time on the screen at any time, and even control the fan without going through lips.

HWiNFO64 sensors are a good alternative.

Some motherboards come equipped with a meter for the case.

If you have an LCD screen attached to your processor’s liquid cooler, you may want to house your temperature measurements there.

What is the correct temperature of my PC?

The normal thing is that both your graphics card and your processor are at about 30-40ºC at rest or executing simple tasks, and that they increase to about 60-70ºC in the case of the CPU; or between 65 and 80ºC in the GPU. In both cases, it is advisable to search the internet for the ideal temperatures of each model. With laptops, temperatures may rise to ~90°C in some cases. In any situation, seeing numbers above one hundred is worrying.

Close your box, it’s better for their fans

Did you think that opening the side window of the box would help you reduce the temperature? Well, that’s not necessarily the case, no: depending on what the room you’re playing in is like, you might be causing the opposite effect to what you want. If you keep the window in place, you are closing the air circuit of the computer; allowing the fans to draw cool air into the case and exhaust hot air as normal. Make sure that nothing obstructs the air inlets and outlets in the box: separating it from the wall is a better solution than opening it. A couple of notes.

From the BIOS (and sometimes in the companion apps from your motherboard manufacturer) you can control the schedule or curve of the case fans. Remember that the higher the frequency, the more energy they consume and the more noise they make: look for a good balance.

try to buy one air gun to make sure you get the dust out of every corner, otherwise that dirt will obstruct the flow of air or the operation of the components. If you are one of those who put Funkos or figures in the box, take them out during these days.

Haz underclocking to your graphics card

MSI Afterburner not only allows you to control the power consumption bar of your GPU, which you could reduce by 10-20% to lower your electricity bill a bit. In addition to that, it also allows you to control clock frequencies and memories —it’s a tricky step that could kill your card if you don’t do it right, so be very careful and educate yourself before you get down to it. But if you are determined, it is as simple as pressing Ctrl+F to find the voltage table. Ideally, you’ll want to clock down about 300 MHz on the bar, and then find a point that joins the graphics card’s stock frequency (if you’re happy with that) to its corresponding mV, typically between 800 and 875. all recommendable follow a guide on your card concrete for this because as we say, if you don’t do it right you can say goodbye to her.



My underclocking settings on an RTX 3080 Founder’s Edition.

The purpose of this is to not allow the card to cross certain demands, keeping its temperatures under control. This too reduces your performance in games, of course; but the beauty of the MSI Afterburner is that it saves up to five different profiles. In other words, you can choose when it works on underclocking and when not. On a personal level, I am used to playing Elden Ring (locked to 60 FPS by default) and other open world games with this limit, alternating with my usual profile only in competitive games where I ask for a lot of frames per second.





Additionally, it is important that you use the fan module GPU of MSI Afterburner and find a suitable balance between intensity and temperature. You’ll want to keep it relatively low as much as possible, increasing the power of the fan more and more as we get closer to the 70C range.

Take the PC from the table to the floor

You will be used to hearing that PCs are better to have on the desk. We can agree with that for practically the whole year, but hey: cold air is denser than the warm one, so it’s lower; if it is possible to have the computer isolated and on the floor during the weekend, it may cool better than on your table. Make sure it doesn’t pick up dust by separating it from other nearby furniture, if possible.

The coolest room possible

All the things we have discussed so far depend on good airflow: there is little point in improving the air intake in the case if that air is hot. For that reason, it’s a good idea to try to cool the room or move your setup from games to the coldest rooms in the house. Those that have air conditioning they are ideal, but if it is not possible, think about which ones the sun shines at the critical hours of the afternoon and try to move your PC away from them as much as possible. Draw the blinds in those hours and don’t use a fan standing if you can avoid it: although they give a sensation of freshness, in reality the motor works with electrical energy and that raises the ambient temperature. Don’t let light filter through the PC window.

Laptop Peripherals

Many computer stores sell laptop accessories called “refrigeration bases” that act as a support and have fans that help expel hot air from the back. It is advisable to get one for 15-30 euros (there are some more expensive ones with additional functions) and play there instead of keeping the system supported on the table or on your legs – this advice, by the way, is valid for the whole year: if you are doing intensive tasks such as gaming or editing, this will be better for the long-term conservation of the equipment.

Is it time to change the thermal paste?

It is not recommended to change the thermal paste of your CPU or GPU just because of a heat wave: we are talking about relatively short periods, a few days; but I would recommend you think about when was the last time that paste was changed. yes it was one or two years ago, then the heat of the environment is a perfect excuse to renew. The Artic MX-4 is the most common, but you also have the Thermal Grizzly Kryonaut which is of great quality for a price quite similar to that one. The thermal pads They are also an interesting change if we talk about graphics cards, although you may prefer to keep the default ones if you do not have VRAM problems.