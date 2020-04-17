Protect your Samsung Galaxy S8 with these great cases

The Samsung Galaxy S8 is getting on in years, nevertheless that doesn’t suggest you shouldn’t protect yours for as long as you’ll have the ability to. Whether or not or not you bought your S8 Day One or just received yours as a hand-me-down or second-hand instrument, you need this phone to remaining you as long as it might effectively, so buy it a case that will protect it in style!

Stunning and defending

i-Blason Ares

Personnel select

While most multi-layer circumstances cowl all your phone’s refined choices from view and damage, the Ares we may the beauty of your S8’s glass once more shine in the middle of the clear polycarbonate once more, aided and complemented by means of daring accents like creamy crimson or shiny inexperienced.

From $18 at Amazon

From $17 at eBay

The glass typical

Spigen Liquid Crystal

If you need a case that will quilt your glass in direction of scuffs and scrapes while nonetheless not hiding a single inch of its attractiveness, Spigen’s Liquid Crystal is solely the most efficient spherical. I’m a fan of the Liquid Crystal Glitter variant, nevertheless the widespread clear case is superb by itself.

$11 at Amazon

$12 at eBay

Delicate for your pockets

Maxboost Pockets

Maxboost supplies a pockets case that will keep your Galaxy S8 safe and guarded while moreover letting you keep your typical pockets at home. The pockets is held shut with a magnetic clasp, is accessible in three colors, and fits three taking part in playing cards and some cash very simply.

$13 at Amazon

$17 at eBay

Power on the cross

HETP Battery Case

Battery existence on the Galaxy S8 just isn’t the most efficient accessible available in the market, nevertheless with this case from HETP, you’ll have the ability to merely lengthen the phone’s longevity throughout the blink of a watch. Not easiest do you get quite a few additional use due to the 6,000 mAh battery, nevertheless the case moreover supplies 360-degree protection and a wonderfully grippy once more.

$30 at Amazon

On no account fails

Spigen Neo Hybrid

The Neo Hybrid just isn’t solely our favorite Spigen case of all time; it’s one in all our favorite case sequence size. The dual-layer improvement is slender nevertheless nonetheless defending, and for the S8, the color mixtures available are legion! The Niagra Blue and Arctic Silver are surprising.

From $15 at Amazon

$16 at eBay

Skinny and vibrant

Anccer Extraordinarily Skinny

This robust candyshell case is as darling because it’s sturdy. While Anccer usually has just about a dozen shade decisions for flagship telephones, after two years, the stock has been whittled proper all the way down to four colors: Simple Pink, Simple Darkish, Gravel Black, and Gravel Inexperienced.

$12 at Amazon

Clear and vibrant

Supcase Unicorn Beetle Style

This clear case is a bit more rugged and rather more daring than the Spigen Liquid Crystal, resulting in a case that is placing in its private correct while nonetheless inserting the S8’s nice design entrance and center as a result of the celeb. There are four two-tone colors available, and they’re all winners.

From $13 at Amazon

From $13 at eBay

Diamond throughout the robust

UAG Plasma

While there are two forged sorts available, the translucent fashions similar to the Citron, Ice, and Cobalt are far more attractive, letting some Samsung branding through while nonetheless defending your phone from scuffs, dings, drops and shatters like easiest UAG can.

From $14 at Amazon

$16 at eBay

Leather-based-based actually really feel, plastic pliability

Ringke Flex S Assortment

This hybrid case combines a vibrant synthetic leather-based outer quilt with a flexible and durable TPU inside shell, gripping your S8 tight and absorbing in all probability essentially the most shock must it take a small tumble out of your pocket.

From $10 at Amazon

$6 at eBay

Difficult and examined

OtterBox Commuter Assortment

OtterBox stays one of many well-known and well-trusted names in heavy-duty circumstances, and the Commuter Assortment balances bulk and protection greater than the additional hulkish Defender Assortment. Available in four colors, this rugged case is constructed for real-world stipulations.

$27 at Amazon

$15 at eBay

Like not something’s there

Peel Super Skinny

Peel is a renowned determine in skinny circumstances, and after two years, its case for the Galaxy S8 has aged successfully. It’s sculpted fully to the phone’s every edge and expertly color-matched to the black, purple, and silvery blue fashions.

$29 at Peel