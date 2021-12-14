Protection Minister Rajnath touches ft of ex-colonel’s spouse who confirmed indomitable braveness in 1971 battle, honors ex-servicemen

New Delhi: Protection Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday touched the ft of Dhanno Devi, spouse of Colonel Hoshiar Singh, who used to be awarded India’s best possible army honor Param Vir Chakra, to show exemplary braveness and indomitable spirit of preventing within the 1971 battle with Pakistan. Devi used to be a part of a gaggle of Indian battle veterans, their members of the family and Bangladesh’s ‘liberation warriors’ with whom Singh interacted.Additionally Learn – Delhi Omicron Instances Replace: 4 new sufferers of Omicron, the primary affected person were given discharged from the medical institution, that is the newest determine

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh touched the ft of spouse of Colonel Hoshiar Singh who used to be adorned with Param Vir Chakra for displaying exemplary braveness within the 1971 battle. The Defence Minister met her at Vijay Parv Samapan Samaroh in New Delhi lately. percent.twitter.com/tjm9oakyKm – ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2021

Additionally Learn – Delhi-Kathmandu Bus will get started once more from the following day, this would be the new fare, see the important regulations

The talks had been held as a part of the birthday celebration of the fiftieth anniversary of India’s victory within the battle that ended in Bangladesh. Protection Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted, “Met the liberty opponents and ex-servicemen of India who fought towards injustice within the 1971 battle. On this battle, the Indian Armed Forces sided with the liberty opponents with braveness and valor. Additionally Learn – Place of business Hire in Delhi’s Connaught Position is upper than San Francisco, US, BKC is India’s 2d most costly workplace marketplace

Had a heat interplay with the Bangladeshi Muktijoddhas and the Indian battle veterans who fought towards injustice in 1971 battle. The Indian Armed Forces labored along with the brave Muktijoddhas of their valiant combat.#SwarnimVijayParv percent.twitter.com/R6LnbUzeZC — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 14, 2021

In his cope with, Singh displayed devotion to responsibility and paid heartfelt tributes to the courageous squaddies, sailors and air warriors who ensured victory within the 1971 battle by way of making the ideally suited sacrifice.

Protection Minister Rajnath Singh remembered battle heroes together with Box Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Lt Gen Jagjit Singh Arora (then Common Officer Commanding-in-Leader, Japanese Command), Lt Gen JFR Jacob and Air Marshal Idris Hasan Latif and others.