Protest against agricultural laws, 100 people including detained Gujarat Congress chief

Ahmedabad: Around 100 workers, including Gujarat Congress President Amit Chavda, were detained by the police in Gandhinagar on Monday during a protest against the new laws related to agriculture. On Monday morning, Chavda, Leader of Opposition Paresh Dhanani, Congress MLA Baldevji Thakor, CJ Chavda and other party workers gathered at the Ambedkar statue near the assembly complex and raised slogans against the BJP-led governments at the Center and Gujarat.

He claimed that the Agriculture Bill recently passed by Parliament is anti-farmer and will destroy the APMC. Significantly, these bills passed by Parliament have got the approval of the President and they have now become law. According to the Gazette notification, the three bills which the President approved, are the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Price Assurance Contracts and Agricultural Services Bill 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill. 2020.

Later, the police detained the state Congress chief, Dhanani, MLA Thakor, CJ Chavda and other party workers. Superintendent of Police MK Rana said that about 100 protesters were detained on their way to Raj Bhavan. Superintendent of Police Mayur Chavda said, 'Congress workers had not taken any permission for the rally, so we detained them. We will decide about his release later. '