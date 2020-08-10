Protest against China in America, protesters asked who got the virus, got the answer – Watch video

New Delhi: Outside America’s Capitol Hill, Indian Americans living in the US, along with members of the Vietnamese American and Tibetan communities, protested against China. The protesters shouted slogans against China and said that all countries are in danger from China today. The whole world is threatened by China and not by the people of China.

Member of the American community, Mac John said that we came to the United States because of communism in Vietnam. Our common danger is communism, not the Chinese people. Citizens of Indian origin as well as people from Vietnam and Tibetan community were also involved in this demonstration.

#WATCH Washington DC: Indian Americans, along with members of Vietnamese American and Tibetan communities, protest against China, outside Capitol Hill. pic.twitter.com/6Tdqs9dwjC

Earlier too, there have been protests in China about China. Many people involved in the demonstration on the Time Square last month said that it is necessary to buy the made in China. According to these people, if China is to be dealt with, then its economic interests must be controlled first. Not only India, it is troubling many countries.