Protest Against Farm Bills 2020: Farmers ‘rail stop’ movement to start today in protest against farmers bill, trains canceled

Protest Against Farm Bills 2020: From today, the farmers committee will start the Rail Rokin campaign in Punjab against the agricultural bills brought by the central government. In view of this, all the trains coming to Punjab have been stopped. In view of the opposition of the farmers and as a precaution, the railways have stopped the movement of trains for two days i.e. from 24 to 26 September.

The Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Samiti decided to intensify the protest against the agriculture bills of the central government, announcing that trains would not be allowed to run in Punjab from September 24 to 26 in protest against the bill.

Committee General Secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher said, "We have decided to organize a 'rail stop' agitation against the bills related to agriculture in the state." Various agricultural organizations in Punjab have already shut down in protest against this bill on 25 September. Has announced.

The central government has introduced these bills in the Lok Sabha on Monday. These are the Agricultural Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Simplification) Bill-2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Price Assurance Agreement and the Agricultural Services Agreement, Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill.

Darshan Pal, president of the Revolutionary Farmers Union, said that among the people who supported the Punjab bandh, mainly Bharti Kisan Union (Revolutionary), Kirti Kisan Union, Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan), Bhakiu (Doaba), Bhakiu (Lakhowal) and Bhakiyu (Qadiyan) etc. organizations are included.