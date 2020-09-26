Protest Against Farm Bills: Thousands of farmers took to the streets for the third consecutive day in protest against the agricultural bill

new Delhi: There are widespread protests in Punjab and Haryana against the agricultural bills brought by the central government. Thousands of farmers in Punjab and Haryana are protesting against the Agriculture Bill. Today is the third day of protests by farmers. On the first and second day, where the farmers performed the railway track, now the farmers have come down on the roads along the railway line. The railroad movement of farmers is still going on. Also Read – Rail Roko Agitation: Farmers occupy railway track, 13 pairs of trains suspended, highway may also be disrupted

Let us tell you that the Kisan Samiti of Punjab Haryana has organized a rail stop movement from 24 to 26 September to protest against the Agriculture Bill. Along with this, farmers have also called for Bharat Bandh.

Punjab: Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee continues their 'rail roko' agitation in Amritsar, in protest against the #FarmBills. The Committee is holding the 'rail roko' agitation from September 24 to 26 against the Bills. pic.twitter.com/3RESWj8wA0 – ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2020

The anger of farmers is being seen in many parts of the country including Punjab Haryana regarding the farmers bill. While on Thursday, railway services were disrupted due to the protests, today it is believed that farmers will also perform on national highways. Due to the Protest on large scales, the Central and State Governments have made strict security arrangements.